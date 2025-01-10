<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT</dhhead>

To

The Members of JMG Corporation Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial StatementsOpinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of JMG Corporation Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow statement and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), its cash flows and thechanges in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusionthereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions ofthe Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud sand other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate of accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Companyor to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

J Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonable ness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

J Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in amanner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i)planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identifyduring our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefitsof such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the mattersspecified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There are no pending litigations requiring disclosure of its impact on its financial position in its financial statement.

ii. There are no material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts requiring provisions.

iii. There are no amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note 31(a) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies)

, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note 31(b) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used

an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. However, due to inherent limitation of the software, we are unable to comment whether there was any instance of the audit trail feature been tempered during the audit period.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For B S D & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 000312S

Sd/-

Sujata Sharma

Partner

Membership No. 087919

UDIN: 24087919BKEOEO5064

Place: New Delhi

Date: 28th May 2024

Annexure - A to the Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report of even date).

i.

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company does not have any Intangible assets, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by at the Management at the reasonable intervals, which in our opinion, is considered reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, all the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a registered valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment does not arise.

e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on(or) are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

ii.

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company does not hold any Inventory, hence reporting under clauses 3(ii)of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets] and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the quarterly returns or statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company does not arise.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any investment, granted secured/unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties during the year, hence reporting under clauses 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, provided any guarantees or securities to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence reporting under clause 3(iv) of the said order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified, hence reporting under clauses 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Company is not required to maintain cost records specified by Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Orderis not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax (GST) and other applicable material undisputed statutory dues have been deposited regularly during the year. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, duty of customs, value added tax, GST or other applicable material statutory dues which have not been depositedas on 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not obtained any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for longterm purposesby the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments or term loans) during the year, hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of para 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of para 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in formADT-4, hence the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, hence the requirement under clauses 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the note 27 to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit report of the Company issued till the date of audit report for the period under audithave been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, hence the reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable tothe Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted (non-banking financial/housing finance), activities during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year but had incurred cash loss of Rs 3,165.93 thousand in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(xviii)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company is not required to spend any amount in terms of requirement of sub section 5 of section 135 ofCompanies Act, 2013, hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For B S D & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000312S

Sd/-

Sujata Sharma

Partner

Membership No. 087919 UDIN: 24087919BKEOEO5064

Place: New Delhi Date: 28th May 2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JMG Corporation Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our auditopinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For B S D & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000312S

Sd/-

Sujata Sharma

Partner

Membership No. 087919 UDIN: 24087919BKEOEO5064

Place: New Delhi Date: 28th May 2024