SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹6.4
Prev. Close₹6.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹6.4
Day's Low₹6.12
52 Week's High₹8.64
52 Week's Low₹1.91
Book Value₹2.93
Face Value₹2.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.79
5.79
5.79
5.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.33
1.16
1.48
3.08
Net Worth
7.12
6.95
7.27
8.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
6.02
0.44
0.45
1.03
yoy growth (%)
1,246.83
-1.59
-55.9
415.62
Raw materials
-5.88
0
0
0
As % of sales
97.61
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.68
-0.37
-0.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.27
-0.03
0.25
0.34
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.08
-0.09
Working capital
1.1
-0.1
0.38
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,246.83
-1.59
-55.9
415.62
Op profit growth
262.79
85.24
44.65
-82.72
EBIT growth
4,053.97
-111.69
-25.62
-198.12
Net profit growth
4,083.94
-117.51
-30.96
-164.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Satish Kumar Grover
Managing Director
Atul Kumar Mishra
Non Executive Director
Anita Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Kumari
Independent Director
SATISH CHARAN KUMAR PATNE
Independent Director
Neeraj Jain
Summary
JMG Corporation Ltd was incorporated in May, 1989 as a Public Limited Company with the name Irplast Adhesive India Ltd. In August 1992, the name of the Company was changed to Irplast Adhesives India Ltd and further to JMG Corporation Ltd in 2007. JMG Corporations are an international management consulting firm, based in India, they deliver workable solutions facilitating business transformation. It offers services in four practice areas - Infrastructure, India Entry advisory, Financial Advisory and Media related domains. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Sohna, Gurgaon in Haryana. In November 1992, the company implemented a project for the manufacture of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes with installed capacity of 300 lakh sq mts per annum at a cost of Rs 1,372 lakh. In December 1992, the company came out with the public issue to part finance the project. During the year 2002-03, the main plant of company went through some updating and was put in excellent working condition. Also, they made the successful trials for new products, Masking Tape and Paper Label Stock. During the year 2006-07, the company diversified into new business segment and the name of the company was changed from Irplast Adhesives India Ltd to JMG Corporation Ltd to reflect the addition activities done by the company. Also the existing activities of adhesive tapes operate as Irplast Adhesives Division of the company.
The JMG Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JMG Corporation Ltd is ₹14.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JMG Corporation Ltd is 0 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JMG Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JMG Corporation Ltd is ₹1.91 and ₹8.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JMG Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.38%, 3 Years at 56.19%, 1 Year at 191.40%, 6 Month at 192.73%, 3 Month at 8.97% and 1 Month at -11.54%.
