iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JMG Corporation Ltd Share Price

6.12
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.4
  • Day's High6.4
  • 52 Wk High8.64
  • Prev. Close6.44
  • Day's Low6.12
  • 52 Wk Low 1.91
  • Turnover (lac)0.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2.5
  • Book Value2.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JMG Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

6.4

Prev. Close

6.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

6.4

Day's Low

6.12

52 Week's High

8.64

52 Week's Low

1.91

Book Value

2.93

Face Value

2.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JMG Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

JMG Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

JMG Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.61%

Non-Promoter- 63.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JMG Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.79

5.79

5.79

5.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.33

1.16

1.48

3.08

Net Worth

7.12

6.95

7.27

8.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

6.02

0.44

0.45

1.03

yoy growth (%)

1,246.83

-1.59

-55.9

415.62

Raw materials

-5.88

0

0

0

As % of sales

97.61

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.68

-0.37

-0.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.27

-0.03

0.25

0.34

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.08

-0.09

Working capital

1.1

-0.1

0.38

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,246.83

-1.59

-55.9

415.62

Op profit growth

262.79

85.24

44.65

-82.72

EBIT growth

4,053.97

-111.69

-25.62

-198.12

Net profit growth

4,083.94

-117.51

-30.96

-164.32

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

JMG Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JMG Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Satish Kumar Grover

Managing Director

Atul Kumar Mishra

Non Executive Director

Anita Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Kumari

Independent Director

SATISH CHARAN KUMAR PATNE

Independent Director

Neeraj Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JMG Corporation Ltd

Summary

JMG Corporation Ltd was incorporated in May, 1989 as a Public Limited Company with the name Irplast Adhesive India Ltd. In August 1992, the name of the Company was changed to Irplast Adhesives India Ltd and further to JMG Corporation Ltd in 2007. JMG Corporations are an international management consulting firm, based in India, they deliver workable solutions facilitating business transformation. It offers services in four practice areas - Infrastructure, India Entry advisory, Financial Advisory and Media related domains. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Sohna, Gurgaon in Haryana. In November 1992, the company implemented a project for the manufacture of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes with installed capacity of 300 lakh sq mts per annum at a cost of Rs 1,372 lakh. In December 1992, the company came out with the public issue to part finance the project. During the year 2002-03, the main plant of company went through some updating and was put in excellent working condition. Also, they made the successful trials for new products, Masking Tape and Paper Label Stock. During the year 2006-07, the company diversified into new business segment and the name of the company was changed from Irplast Adhesives India Ltd to JMG Corporation Ltd to reflect the addition activities done by the company. Also the existing activities of adhesive tapes operate as Irplast Adhesives Division of the company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the JMG Corporation Ltd share price today?

The JMG Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of JMG Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JMG Corporation Ltd is ₹14.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JMG Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JMG Corporation Ltd is 0 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JMG Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JMG Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JMG Corporation Ltd is ₹1.91 and ₹8.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JMG Corporation Ltd?

JMG Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.38%, 3 Years at 56.19%, 1 Year at 191.40%, 6 Month at 192.73%, 3 Month at 8.97% and 1 Month at -11.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JMG Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JMG Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR JMG Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.