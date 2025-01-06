JMG Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.27
-0.03
0.25
0.34
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.08
-0.09
Working capital
1.1
-0.1
0.38
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.17
-0.13
0.54
0.28
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.17
-0.13
0.54
0.28
Equity raised
9.34
8.26
7.81
7.31
Investing
-0.75
0
0
0
Financing
0.96
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.37
8.12
8.36
7.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.