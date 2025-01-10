iifl-logo-icon 1
JMG Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

5.15
(-4.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.79

5.79

5.79

5.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.33

1.16

1.48

3.08

Net Worth

7.12

6.95

7.27

8.87

Minority Interest

Debt

0.87

0.82

0.77

0.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.99

7.77

8.04

9.83

Fixed Assets

0.67

0.68

0.68

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.99

6.91

6.95

7.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.6

0.78

0.92

1.82

Debtor Days

110.21

Other Current Assets

6.56

6.58

6.46

6.22

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.43

-0.05

-0.59

Creditor Days

35.73

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.02

-0.38

-0.11

Cash

0.32

0.2

0.41

2.47

Total Assets

7.98

7.79

8.04

9.81

