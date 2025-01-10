JMG Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.79
5.79
5.79
5.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.33
1.16
1.48
3.08
Net Worth
7.12
6.95
7.27
8.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0.87
0.82
0.77
0.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.99
7.77
8.04
9.83
Fixed Assets
0.67
0.68
0.68
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.99
6.91
6.95
7.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.6
0.78
0.92
1.82
Debtor Days
110.21
Other Current Assets
6.56
6.58
6.46
6.22
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.43
-0.05
-0.59
Creditor Days
35.73
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.38
-0.11
Cash
0.32
0.2
0.41
2.47
Total Assets
7.98
7.79
8.04
9.81
