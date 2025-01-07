Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
6.02
0.44
0.45
1.03
yoy growth (%)
1,246.83
-1.59
-55.9
415.62
Raw materials
-5.88
0
0
0
As % of sales
97.61
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.68
-0.37
-0.68
As % of sales
6.61
154.13
82.4
66.9
Other costs
-1.3
-0.18
-0.31
-0.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.72
42.22
68.78
48.7
Operating profit
-1.56
-0.43
-0.23
-0.16
OPM
-25.95
-96.36
-51.19
-15.6
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
0
Other income
0.3
0.4
0.49
0.51
Profit before tax
-1.27
-0.03
0.25
0.34
Taxes
0
0
-0.08
-0.09
Tax rate
0
0
-32.79
-27.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.27
-0.03
0.17
0.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.27
-0.03
0.17
0.25
yoy growth (%)
4,083.94
-117.51
-30.96
-164.32
NPM
-21.18
-6.82
38.32
24.47
