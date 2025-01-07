iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JMG Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.99
(-2.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JMG Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

6.02

0.44

0.45

1.03

yoy growth (%)

1,246.83

-1.59

-55.9

415.62

Raw materials

-5.88

0

0

0

As % of sales

97.61

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.68

-0.37

-0.68

As % of sales

6.61

154.13

82.4

66.9

Other costs

-1.3

-0.18

-0.31

-0.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.72

42.22

68.78

48.7

Operating profit

-1.56

-0.43

-0.23

-0.16

OPM

-25.95

-96.36

-51.19

-15.6

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

0

Other income

0.3

0.4

0.49

0.51

Profit before tax

-1.27

-0.03

0.25

0.34

Taxes

0

0

-0.08

-0.09

Tax rate

0

0

-32.79

-27.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.27

-0.03

0.17

0.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.27

-0.03

0.17

0.25

yoy growth (%)

4,083.94

-117.51

-30.96

-164.32

NPM

-21.18

-6.82

38.32

24.47

JMG Corporation : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JMG Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.