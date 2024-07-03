JMG Corporation Ltd Summary

JMG Corporation Ltd was incorporated in May, 1989 as a Public Limited Company with the name Irplast Adhesive India Ltd. In August 1992, the name of the Company was changed to Irplast Adhesives India Ltd and further to JMG Corporation Ltd in 2007. JMG Corporations are an international management consulting firm, based in India, they deliver workable solutions facilitating business transformation. It offers services in four practice areas - Infrastructure, India Entry advisory, Financial Advisory and Media related domains. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Sohna, Gurgaon in Haryana. In November 1992, the company implemented a project for the manufacture of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes with installed capacity of 300 lakh sq mts per annum at a cost of Rs 1,372 lakh. In December 1992, the company came out with the public issue to part finance the project. During the year 2002-03, the main plant of company went through some updating and was put in excellent working condition. Also, they made the successful trials for new products, Masking Tape and Paper Label Stock. During the year 2006-07, the company diversified into new business segment and the name of the company was changed from Irplast Adhesives India Ltd to JMG Corporation Ltd to reflect the addition activities done by the company. Also the existing activities of adhesive tapes operate as Irplast Adhesives Division of the company.