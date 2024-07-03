iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JMG Corporation Ltd Company Summary

4.9
(-4.85%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

JMG Corporation Ltd Summary

JMG Corporation Ltd was incorporated in May, 1989 as a Public Limited Company with the name Irplast Adhesive India Ltd. In August 1992, the name of the Company was changed to Irplast Adhesives India Ltd and further to JMG Corporation Ltd in 2007. JMG Corporations are an international management consulting firm, based in India, they deliver workable solutions facilitating business transformation. It offers services in four practice areas - Infrastructure, India Entry advisory, Financial Advisory and Media related domains. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Sohna, Gurgaon in Haryana. In November 1992, the company implemented a project for the manufacture of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes with installed capacity of 300 lakh sq mts per annum at a cost of Rs 1,372 lakh. In December 1992, the company came out with the public issue to part finance the project. During the year 2002-03, the main plant of company went through some updating and was put in excellent working condition. Also, they made the successful trials for new products, Masking Tape and Paper Label Stock. During the year 2006-07, the company diversified into new business segment and the name of the company was changed from Irplast Adhesives India Ltd to JMG Corporation Ltd to reflect the addition activities done by the company. Also the existing activities of adhesive tapes operate as Irplast Adhesives Division of the company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.