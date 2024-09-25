iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JMG Corporation Ltd AGM

5.14
(4.90%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

JMG Corporation CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Register of Members of JMG Corporation Limited will remain closed from Thursday, 19 September, 2024 to Wednesday, 25 September, 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29 August, 2024 which commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 01:10 P.M. has decided the following: 1- The 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of JMG Corporation Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 25th Day of September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conference facility(VC)/or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of JMG Corporation Limited held today i.e. 25th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM), commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 12:45 P. M. without physical presence of members at the AGM venue as an Annexure-1. The venue of the AGM is deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company at 574 2nd Floor, Main Road, Chirag Delhi, New Delhi-110017. The results of voting will be announced/ displayed through the website of the Company (www.jmg-corp.in) and the website of NSDL (www.evotingindia.com) within 48 hours from the conclusion of meeting and the results shall also be intimated to BSE Ltd. It shall also be displayed on the notice board at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

JMG Corporation: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JMG Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.