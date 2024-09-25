In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Register of Members of JMG Corporation Limited will remain closed from Thursday, 19 September, 2024 to Wednesday, 25 September, 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29 August, 2024 which commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 01:10 P.M. has decided the following: 1- The 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of JMG Corporation Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 25th Day of September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conference facility(VC)/or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of JMG Corporation Limited held today i.e. 25th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM), commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 12:45 P. M. without physical presence of members at the AGM venue as an Annexure-1. The venue of the AGM is deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company at 574 2nd Floor, Main Road, Chirag Delhi, New Delhi-110017. The results of voting will be announced/ displayed through the website of the Company (www.jmg-corp.in) and the website of NSDL (www.evotingindia.com) within 48 hours from the conclusion of meeting and the results shall also be intimated to BSE Ltd. It shall also be displayed on the notice board at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)