Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

JMG CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Regulations) we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the Second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with other matters if any. Further this is to inform that in terms of Code for prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended thereto the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company would remain closed for all the designated persons from Tuesday 01st October 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on 13 November, 2024 that commenced at 12:30 P. M. and concluded at 1:40 P. M. has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Copy of the financial results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Register of Members of JMG Corporation Limited will remain closed from Thursday, 19 September, 2024 to Wednesday, 25 September, 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29 August, 2024 which commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 01:10 P.M. has decided the following: 1- The 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of JMG Corporation Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 25th Day of September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conference facility(VC)/or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

JMG CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday i. e 12th August 2024 in order to consider the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of fresh Equity Shares/Convertible Warrants through preferential basis along-with other matter if any as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board if required would also consider to conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting/Postal Ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders inter-alia in respect of the aforesaid proposals(s) if the same are approved by the Board. This is with reference to the captioned subject, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today after deliberate discussions on various options for fund raising activity and in view of current capital market scenario have decided to defer the proposal of raising of funds. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:15 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record. We request you to kindly take the above information on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

JMG CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Regulations) we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 01st August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with other matters if any. Further this is to inform that in terms of Code for prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended thereto the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company would remain closed for all the designated persons from Monday the 01st July 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on August 01, 2024, that commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 2:45 P.M. has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Copy of the financial results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors are attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, Friday, June 28, 2024 at 4:30 P.M., and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, have unanimously approved the Appointment of Mr. Neeraj Jain (DIN: 02726637) as an Independent Director for a first term of five years, i.e., from June 28, 2024 to June 27, 2029

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 14 May 2024

JMG CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Regulations) we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with other matters if any. Further this is to inform that in terms of Code for prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended thereto the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company would remain closed for all the designated persons from Monday April 01 2024 till the expiry of forty-eight (48) hours after the announcement of the audited Financial Results to the public.Z The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on May 28, 2024, that commenced at 11:30 A. M. and concluded at 12:50 P. M. has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Audit Report. Copy of the financial results, declaration with respect to audit report with unmodified opinion on the said financial results and Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors are attached herewith. A copy of the financial results is also available on Companys website www.jmg-corp.in and on BSE Limited website: www.bseindia.com. We are hereby also enclosing statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement for your perusal. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024