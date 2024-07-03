JMJ Fintech Ltd Summary

JMJ Fintech Limited was originally incorporated as Meenakshi Enterprises Limited on November 27, 1982. The Company name was changed to JMJ Fintech Limited from Meenakshi Enterprises Limited effective on June 14, 2022. The Company is a RBI registered Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company is involved in the business of lending money or providing loans to both corporate clients and HNIs. The Company is doing this only against security and guarantee by way of pledging of shares, immovable properties, bank guarantees etc. and providing only after entering into an agreement for the same. It finances SME sector for growth and acts as a consultant to the organizations for raising funds including capital either through an IPO/PE/Venture funds. The Company is also engaged in the business of investment /trading in shares & securities and having separate research division to identify good listed companies which provides opportunity of good returns in term of both dividend and capital gain. The Company invests idle fund in both cash & derivatives market through BSE/NSE and have made handsome profit by investing in shares & securities.The company supports clients across India through innovative approaches and customized solutions that promotes financial system efficiency. The loans are disbursed against securities and guarantees confirmed with an agreement. The security and agreements can be varied from shares, bank guarantees and such. The company is having No bad debt which exhibit the successful financing business model followed. The Company bring clients unrivaled transaction and integration expertise, deep industry knowledge to provide management consultation services to organizations during Merger, Amalgamation, Acquisition, Valuation etc. and ensure flawless execution.