JMJ Fintech Ltd Share Price

27.19
(-0.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:10:00 PM

  • Open28.15
  • Day's High28.15
  • 52 Wk High39.97
  • Prev. Close27.33
  • Day's Low26.54
  • 52 Wk Low 18.24
  • Turnover (lac)2.45
  • P/E7.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.67
  • EPS3.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

JMJ Fintech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

28.15

Prev. Close

27.33

Turnover(Lac.)

2.45

Day's High

28.15

Day's Low

26.54

52 Week's High

39.97

52 Week's Low

18.24

Book Value

15.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.8

P/E

7.03

EPS

3.89

Divi. Yield

0

JMJ Fintech Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

7 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

JMJ Fintech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

JMJ Fintech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:20 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.85%

Non-Promoter- 77.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JMJ Fintech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.4

12.4

12.4

12.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.17

0.26

-0.77

-0.82

Net Worth

15.57

12.66

11.63

11.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.66

8.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

No Record Found

JMJ Fintech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JMJ Fintech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Johny Madathumpady Lonappan

Managing Director

Joju Madathumpady Johny

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramakrishnan Areekuzhiyil

Independent Non Exe. Director

SIVADAS CHETTOOR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Julie G Varghese

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Kumar ChellappanKamalak shi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JMJ Fintech Ltd

Summary

JMJ Fintech Limited was originally incorporated as Meenakshi Enterprises Limited on November 27, 1982. The Company name was changed to JMJ Fintech Limited from Meenakshi Enterprises Limited effective on June 14, 2022. The Company is a RBI registered Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company is involved in the business of lending money or providing loans to both corporate clients and HNIs. The Company is doing this only against security and guarantee by way of pledging of shares, immovable properties, bank guarantees etc. and providing only after entering into an agreement for the same. It finances SME sector for growth and acts as a consultant to the organizations for raising funds including capital either through an IPO/PE/Venture funds. The Company is also engaged in the business of investment /trading in shares & securities and having separate research division to identify good listed companies which provides opportunity of good returns in term of both dividend and capital gain. The Company invests idle fund in both cash & derivatives market through BSE/NSE and have made handsome profit by investing in shares & securities.The company supports clients across India through innovative approaches and customized solutions that promotes financial system efficiency. The loans are disbursed against securities and guarantees confirmed with an agreement. The security and agreements can be varied from shares, bank guarantees and such. The company is having No bad debt which
Company FAQs

What is the JMJ Fintech Ltd share price today?

The JMJ Fintech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of JMJ Fintech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JMJ Fintech Ltd is ₹34.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JMJ Fintech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JMJ Fintech Ltd is 7.03 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JMJ Fintech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JMJ Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JMJ Fintech Ltd is ₹18.24 and ₹39.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JMJ Fintech Ltd?

JMJ Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.93%, 3 Years at 7.34%, 1 Year at 25.42%, 6 Month at 33.97%, 3 Month at -7.36% and 1 Month at -9.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JMJ Fintech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JMJ Fintech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.14 %

