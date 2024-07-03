SectorFinance
Open₹28.15
Prev. Close₹27.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.45
Day's High₹28.15
Day's Low₹26.54
52 Week's High₹39.97
52 Week's Low₹18.24
Book Value₹15.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.8
P/E7.03
EPS3.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.4
12.4
12.4
12.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.17
0.26
-0.77
-0.82
Net Worth
15.57
12.66
11.63
11.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.66
8.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Johny Madathumpady Lonappan
Managing Director
Joju Madathumpady Johny
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramakrishnan Areekuzhiyil
Independent Non Exe. Director
SIVADAS CHETTOOR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Julie G Varghese
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Kumar ChellappanKamalak shi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
JMJ Fintech Limited was originally incorporated as Meenakshi Enterprises Limited on November 27, 1982. The Company name was changed to JMJ Fintech Limited from Meenakshi Enterprises Limited effective on June 14, 2022. The Company is a RBI registered Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company is involved in the business of lending money or providing loans to both corporate clients and HNIs. The Company is doing this only against security and guarantee by way of pledging of shares, immovable properties, bank guarantees etc. and providing only after entering into an agreement for the same. It finances SME sector for growth and acts as a consultant to the organizations for raising funds including capital either through an IPO/PE/Venture funds. The Company is also engaged in the business of investment /trading in shares & securities and having separate research division to identify good listed companies which provides opportunity of good returns in term of both dividend and capital gain. The Company invests idle fund in both cash & derivatives market through BSE/NSE and have made handsome profit by investing in shares & securities.The company supports clients across India through innovative approaches and customized solutions that promotes financial system efficiency. The loans are disbursed against securities and guarantees confirmed with an agreement. The security and agreements can be varied from shares, bank guarantees and such. The company is having No bad debt which
The JMJ Fintech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JMJ Fintech Ltd is ₹34.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JMJ Fintech Ltd is 7.03 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JMJ Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JMJ Fintech Ltd is ₹18.24 and ₹39.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JMJ Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.93%, 3 Years at 7.34%, 1 Year at 25.42%, 6 Month at 33.97%, 3 Month at -7.36% and 1 Month at -9.56%.
