Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

JMJ Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider an increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration to the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association. 2. To consider the increase in Managerial Remuneration payable to Mr. Joju Madathumpady Johny (DIN: 02712125) Managing Director. 3. To consider the increase in Managerial Remuneration payable to Mr. Johny Madathumpady Lonappan (DIN: 00017895) Chairman & Wholetime Director. 4. Toapprove Postal Ballot Notice. 5. To consider any other item with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Board Meeting Outcome for the meeting held on 27th November 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27.11.2024 has considered and approved the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and Consequent alteration of the capital clause V of MOA of the company, subject to the shareholders approval through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

JMJ Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review and take on record Unaudited financial statements along with the Internal Audit Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30% September 2024. 2. To authorize the Managing Director to appoint designated officials to manage the companys legal matters. 3. Any other item with the permission of the Chairman. Submission of Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 06.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 28 Sep 2024

JMJ Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The allotment of 400000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/-each at a price not less than Rs. 25/- to promoters and Non-promoters on preferential Basis. 2. Authorization to Managing Director of the company for purpose of filing necessary forms documents and with MCA and SEBI. Submission of Board Meeting outcome for the meeting held on 04th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

JMJ Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the re-classification request received from Mr. Sajeeth Mohammed Salim (Belonging to Promoter and Promoter group) to Public category. 2. To consider and approve the Revised Notice of the Ensuing AGM along with Directors Report. 3. Fixation of Revised AGM Date. 4. Any other item with the permission of Chairman. Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation) we wish to inform you that in terms of Regulation 30 and 31A and other applicable provisions of Listing Regulation, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on (Today) 21th August 2024 commenced at 12:00 pm and concluded at 02:00 pm have inter alia considered and approved: 1. The request received from Mr. Sajeeth Mohammed Salim (Belonging to promoter and Promoter Group) for re-classification from PROMOTER category to PUBLIC category of the Company in line with Regulation 31A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, subject to approval of the Stock Exchanges and/or other approval, if any, as may be required 2. The Revised Notice of the Ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company along with the directors Report. 3. The revision of date of the Ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company from 20th September 2024 to 23rd September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

JMJ Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1)To Consider and approve Notice of AGM Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report. (2) To fix day date and Time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. 3) To fix date for book closure. (4) To appoint intermediate agencies like CDSL/NSDL for E-Voting. (6) To appoint M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing annual general meeting. (6) Toreview and take on record of unaudited financial statements along with internal audit report of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. (7) To Consider and approve the opening of new branches in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The standalone unaudited financial results of the Company along with the internal audit report for the quarter ended 30t June 2024. 2. The Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20t of September 2024, 3. The Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report 4. Appointment of intermediaries for the purpose of E-Voting 5. Appointment of M/S Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the Scrutinizers for the purpose of E-Voting 6. The opening of thirteen new branches in the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka 7. The Re-Constitution of POSH Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 8 May 2024

JMJ Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024. Board Meeting outcome for the Meeting held on Thursday, 23rd May 2024 Submission of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year Ended 31.03.2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Nidheesh P Anto as the Internal Auditor of the Company 2. Appointment of M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian &Associates as the secretarial Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

JMJ Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Reconstitution of various committees. 2) To fix the Extra ordinary General Meeting (EGM) by video conferencing method on 04th April 2024 and fix the relevant date as 05th March 2024 for the proposed preferential issue. 3) To appoint intermediate agencies like CDSL/NSDL for E-Voting. 4) To appoint M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing Extra ordinary General Meeting. 5) To consider the valuation report from registered valuer. 6) Appointment of Mr. Joju Madathumpady Johny as the Functional Director to Oversee the EGM Process. 7) To consider the proposal to take loan for an amount upto Rs. 4 crores from JMJ finance limited. 1. The notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 04th April by Video Conference Mode 2. The Valuation Report prepared by the Registered Valuer Mr. Mohanan TS (IBBI Registration No: IBBI/RV/06/2020/12990) for the Computation of price for the Preferential Issue of shares. 3. Approve the list of allottees along with number of shares to be issued under preferential allotment. 4. The proposal to take loan for an amount upto Rs. 4 crores from JMJ finance limited Subject to the Approval of Registrar of Companies (ROC) 5. The Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders relationship Committee 6. Authorization to Mr. Joju Madathumpady Johny to create charge on the assets of the Company Subject to the Approval of Registrar of Companies (ROC) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024) With reference to the Board Meeting outcome filed on 07th March 2024, we are hereby submitting the Revised Annexure A with the following modifications: 1. Total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately) 2. List of Allottees (Name of investors) 3. Shareholding pattern of the company consequent to issue of equity shares for cash Consideration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2024)

