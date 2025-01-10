iifl-logo-icon 1
JMJ Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

25.8
(-4.48%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.4

12.4

12.4

12.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.17

0.26

-0.77

-0.82

Net Worth

15.57

12.66

11.63

11.58

Minority Interest

Debt

10.36

2.99

0

0.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.94

15.66

11.63

12.29

Fixed Assets

0.58

0.35

0.03

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.09

0.17

0.6

1.49

Inventories

0

0

0.3

0.57

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.24

0.84

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.62

0.32

0.23

0.18

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.09

-0.07

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.37

-0.06

-0.1

-0.1

Cash

0.05

1.59

1.66

0.12

Total Assets

0.74

2.11

2.29

1.61

