JMJ Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.4
12.4
12.4
12.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.17
0.26
-0.77
-0.82
Net Worth
15.57
12.66
11.63
11.58
Minority Interest
Debt
10.36
2.99
0
0.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.94
15.66
11.63
12.29
Fixed Assets
0.58
0.35
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.09
0.17
0.6
1.49
Inventories
0
0
0.3
0.57
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.24
0.84
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.62
0.32
0.23
0.18
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.09
-0.07
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.37
-0.06
-0.1
-0.1
Cash
0.05
1.59
1.66
0.12
Total Assets
0.74
2.11
2.29
1.61
