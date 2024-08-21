iifl-logo-icon 1
JMJ Fintech Ltd AGM

26.87
(-0.07%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

JMJ Fintech CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
The Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20t of September 2024, Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation) we wish to inform you that in terms of Regulation 30 and 31A and other applicable provisions of Listing Regulation, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on (Today) 21th August 2024 commenced at 12:00 pm and concluded at 02:00 pm have inter alia considered and approved: 1. The revision of date of the Ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company from 20th September 2024 to 23rd September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) Submission of Proceedings of 41st Annual General Meeting of JMJ Fintech Limited held on 23rd September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)

