To the Members of JOSTS ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financia! statements of JOSTS ENGI- NEERING COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the state- ment of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the v Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the pro- visions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signifi- cance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communi- cated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in rela- tion to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition: (Refer note 3.6 of the standalone financia! statements) The Company deals in manufactured goods, traded goods, provide AMC services & representing principal on a commission basis. It sells a number of equipments and services to its custom- ers, mainly in domestic market through its own sales & distribution network. Sales contracts contain various performance obligations and other terms, including warranties and after sales services. The determination of when significant performance obligations have been met varies, can be the key consideraron for revenue recognition, service and the warranty cost. Principal Audit Procedures: • Read the Companys revenue recognition account ing policies and assessed compliance of the policies with Ind AS 115. The Company has analysed its various sales contracts and concluded on the principles for deciding in which period or periods the Companys sales transac- tions should be recognized as revenue. • Assessed the design and tested the operating effec- tiveness of internal controls relating to revenue recognition. The accounting policies and the note to the standalone financial statements provide additional information on how the Company accounts for its revenue. • Assessed the appropriateness of Companys identificaron of performance obligations in its contracts with customers, its determination of transaction price, including allocation thereof to performance obligations and accounting policies for revenue recognition in accordance with the accounting principles laid down in Ind AS 115. • Scrutinized sales ledgers to verify completeness of sales transactions. • Tested the revenue recognized, on a sample basis, including testing of cut off assertion as at the year end. Our testing included tracing the information to agreements, price lists, invoices, proof of dispatches /deliveries. • Assessed the revenue recognized with substantive analytical procedures including review of price and quantity. • Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings. 2. Trade Receivable: (Refer note 11 of the standalone financial statements) Principal Audit Procedures: • Obtained an understanding of the Companys processes and controls relating to the monitoring of trade receivables and review of credit risks of customers. Trade receivable balances are significant to the Company, as they amounted to Rs.6,047 Lakh (gross) representing 66.12 % of the total current assets and 34.71 % of the total revenue of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. During the current financial year, the Company has recognized bad debts Rs.16 Lakh The collectability of trade receiv- ables is a key element of the working capital management, which is managed on an ongoing basis by management. The determination as to whether a trade receivable is collectable involves management judgement. Specific factors management considers include the age of the balances, categ ory of customers, existence of disputes, recent historical payments and any other available information concerning the creditworthiness of customers. Management uses the information to assist in their judgement to determine whether allowance for expected credit loss, bad debts is required. • On a sample basis, requesting trade receivable con- firmations and evidence of receipts from the customers subsequent to balance sheet date. • Analysis of ageing profile of the trade receivables to identify credit risks, reviewing historical payment patterns and correspondence with customers on expected settlement dates. • Also evaluated the assumptions and estimates used by management to determine the recoverability, provision for doubtful and trade receivables. • Evaluated the provisions made for expected credit loss as per ECL model as specified by Ind AS 109. • Review of documents and other records for trade receivables considered as doubtful and bad.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other Information. The other Information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, state- ment of changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and pru- dent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the \standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial state- ments.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain pro- fessional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, indi- vidually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowl- edgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantita- tive materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluat- ing the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all rela- tionships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the cur- rent period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to out- weigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ANNEXURE A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Com- pany so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31st, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operat- ing effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "ANNEXURE B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operative effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note-35 to the standalone financial state- ments;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts on which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (A) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as

disclosed in the Note 49 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(B) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 49 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Fund- ing Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(C) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (A) and (B) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year which was declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further,during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.(Refer Note 51)

For SHAH GUPTA & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 109574W Sd/- Vedula Prabhakar Sharma Partner Membership No.: 123088 UDIN: 24123088BKAROI7257 Place: Mumbai Date: May 15th, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Require- ments section of our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has regular programme of physical verification of property, plant and equipment by which all the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year at regular intervals which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transac- tions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reason able intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropri- ate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ?5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with banks or financial institutions are broadly in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) During the year, the Company has granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties, provided guarantee to Companies, details of which are reported below. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms or limited liability partnership during the year. During the year the Company has made investments in subsidiary companies and mutual fund.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided security or advances in nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans and stood guarantee to Subsidiary Company, as below:

Sr. No. Loans (unsecured)/guarantee provided f in Lakh (1) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiary Company 1,191 - Guarantee provided 400 (2) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiary Company 439 - Guarantee provided 703

(B) Based on audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties as below:

Sr. No. Loans (unsecured) to employees Aggregate amount granted during the year 23.62 ?2) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 67.16

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantee provided and the terms and conditions of the unsecured loans granted during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principle and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repay- ments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our exam- ination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advanc- es in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Compa- nies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and secu- rities provided by it, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposit from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the products manufactured by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacture of products and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Employees State Insurance Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Em- ployee State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of customs, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, in arrears as at March 31st, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vi) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess, goods and service tax, value added tax, excise duty, custom duty and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited as at March 31st, 2024 on account of any dispute, except as mentioned below:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount ( Rs.in lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Services Tax 122 FY 2017-18 Jt. Commissioner of State Tax

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act).

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 for private placement and preferential allotment of shares and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, car- ried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Manage- ment.

(b) During our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, was not required to be filed. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compli- ance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately pre- ceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 48(a) to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabili- ties, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowl- edge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has during the year spent the amount of Corporate Social Responsibili- ty as required under sub section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For SHAH GUPTA & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 109574W Sd/- Vedula Prabhakar Sharma Partner Membership No.: 123088 UDIN: 24123088BKAROI7257 Place: Mumbai Date: May 15th, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Interna! Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Lega! and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JOSTS ENGINEER- ING COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (The "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, imple- mentation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effec- tively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Interna! Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financia! control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reli- ability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Interna! Financia! Controls over Financia! Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effec- tively as at March 31st, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria estab- lished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.