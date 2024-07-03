Summary

Josts Engineering Company Ltd (JECL), incorporated in May, 1907 carries on the business of electrical and mechanical engineering, and holds agencies for American, British and other European manufacturers of electrical and mechanical engineering equipment. The Companys primary business areas are material handling and engineered products.In 1990-91, the industrial finishing division supplied a plant for painting marine containers. A new model of the Pygmy hydraulic pallet truck was introduced. In-house development of new diesel dork lift trucks incorporating the latest technology was successfully introduced in the market. The company is making efforts to create an export market for its products. The company formed Haden Josts Engineering India Pvt Ltd, a joint venture with Haden Drysys International, UK.During 1999-2000, Kerry Jost Engineering Ltd (KJEL) which the Company is shareholder (35%) had suspended its manufacturing operations at Madras due to poor business prospects, lack of orders and non-availability of working capital. The Company ventured into Software activities to provide engineering solutions in the field of sound and vibration, data recording and gas monitoring. It also signed an agreement with one of major principals to promote the software developed by the Company .During the period 2005, storage facility cum service centre was established near Mumbai. Two major initiatives were taken - a Performance Management System based on the balanced score card philosop

Read More