Josts Engineering Company Ltd Share Price

583.05
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:13:00 PM

  • Open625
  • Day's High631.95
  • 52 Wk High699
  • Prev. Close607.7
  • Day's Low581.1
  • 52 Wk Low 300.5
  • Turnover (lac)214.52
  • P/E42.35
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value74.66
  • EPS14.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)581.81
  • Div. Yield0.16
No Records Found

Josts Engineering Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

625

Prev. Close

607.7

Turnover(Lac.)

214.52

Day's High

631.95

Day's Low

581.1

52 Week's High

699

52 Week's Low

300.5

Book Value

74.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

581.81

P/E

42.35

EPS

14.35

Divi. Yield

0.16

Josts Engineering Company Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Josts Engineering Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Josts Engineering Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 52.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Josts Engineering Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.25

0.93

0.93

0.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.48

40.33

33.96

29.72

Net Worth

62.73

41.26

34.89

30.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

85.92

103.37

90.38

83.24

yoy growth (%)

-16.88

14.37

8.57

1.9

Raw materials

-53.11

-62.08

-55.91

-51.25

As % of sales

61.81

60.05

61.86

61.56

Employee costs

-13.96

-18.51

-15.84

-16.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.55

5.41

1.77

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.89

-1.2

-1.02

-0.85

Tax paid

-1.47

-0.53

0.29

0

Working capital

-8.11

4.59

2.49

3.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.88

14.37

8.57

1.9

Op profit growth

-19.57

86.35

122.63

-721.19

EBIT growth

-12.55

90.59

208.28

-297.12

Net profit growth

292.95

-49.83

-193.29

14.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

187.44

172.39

124.35

96.12

114.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

187.44

172.39

124.35

96.12

114.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

0.6

0.25

0.36

0.19

Josts Engineering Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Josts Engineering Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jai Prakash Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Sheth

Independent Non Exe. Director

F K Banatwalla

Independent Non Exe. Director

M Wadia

Non Executive Director

Shikha Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rekha Shreeratan Bagry

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjiv Swarup

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pramod Maheshwari

Managing Director & CEO

Vishal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Josts Engineering Company Ltd

Summary

Josts Engineering Company Ltd (JECL), incorporated in May, 1907 carries on the business of electrical and mechanical engineering, and holds agencies for American, British and other European manufacturers of electrical and mechanical engineering equipment. The Companys primary business areas are material handling and engineered products.In 1990-91, the industrial finishing division supplied a plant for painting marine containers. A new model of the Pygmy hydraulic pallet truck was introduced. In-house development of new diesel dork lift trucks incorporating the latest technology was successfully introduced in the market. The company is making efforts to create an export market for its products. The company formed Haden Josts Engineering India Pvt Ltd, a joint venture with Haden Drysys International, UK.During 1999-2000, Kerry Jost Engineering Ltd (KJEL) which the Company is shareholder (35%) had suspended its manufacturing operations at Madras due to poor business prospects, lack of orders and non-availability of working capital. The Company ventured into Software activities to provide engineering solutions in the field of sound and vibration, data recording and gas monitoring. It also signed an agreement with one of major principals to promote the software developed by the Company .During the period 2005, storage facility cum service centre was established near Mumbai. Two major initiatives were taken - a Performance Management System based on the balanced score card philosop
Company FAQs

What is the Josts Engineering Company Ltd share price today?

The Josts Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹583.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Josts Engineering Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Josts Engineering Company Ltd is ₹581.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Josts Engineering Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Josts Engineering Company Ltd is 42.35 and 8.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Josts Engineering Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Josts Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Josts Engineering Company Ltd is ₹300.5 and ₹699 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Josts Engineering Company Ltd?

Josts Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.68%, 3 Years at 87.49%, 1 Year at 96.03%, 6 Month at 22.28%, 3 Month at 8.50% and 1 Month at 19.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Josts Engineering Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Josts Engineering Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.20 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 52.74 %

