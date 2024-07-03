Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹625
Prev. Close₹607.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹214.52
Day's High₹631.95
Day's Low₹581.1
52 Week's High₹699
52 Week's Low₹300.5
Book Value₹74.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)581.81
P/E42.35
EPS14.35
Divi. Yield0.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
0.93
0.93
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.48
40.33
33.96
29.72
Net Worth
62.73
41.26
34.89
30.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
85.92
103.37
90.38
83.24
yoy growth (%)
-16.88
14.37
8.57
1.9
Raw materials
-53.11
-62.08
-55.91
-51.25
As % of sales
61.81
60.05
61.86
61.56
Employee costs
-13.96
-18.51
-15.84
-16.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.55
5.41
1.77
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.89
-1.2
-1.02
-0.85
Tax paid
-1.47
-0.53
0.29
0
Working capital
-8.11
4.59
2.49
3.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.88
14.37
8.57
1.9
Op profit growth
-19.57
86.35
122.63
-721.19
EBIT growth
-12.55
90.59
208.28
-297.12
Net profit growth
292.95
-49.83
-193.29
14.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
187.44
172.39
124.35
96.12
114.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
187.44
172.39
124.35
96.12
114.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
0.6
0.25
0.36
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jai Prakash Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Sheth
Independent Non Exe. Director
F K Banatwalla
Independent Non Exe. Director
M Wadia
Non Executive Director
Shikha Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rekha Shreeratan Bagry
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjiv Swarup
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pramod Maheshwari
Managing Director & CEO
Vishal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Josts Engineering Company Ltd
Summary
Josts Engineering Company Ltd (JECL), incorporated in May, 1907 carries on the business of electrical and mechanical engineering, and holds agencies for American, British and other European manufacturers of electrical and mechanical engineering equipment. The Companys primary business areas are material handling and engineered products.In 1990-91, the industrial finishing division supplied a plant for painting marine containers. A new model of the Pygmy hydraulic pallet truck was introduced. In-house development of new diesel dork lift trucks incorporating the latest technology was successfully introduced in the market. The company is making efforts to create an export market for its products. The company formed Haden Josts Engineering India Pvt Ltd, a joint venture with Haden Drysys International, UK.During 1999-2000, Kerry Jost Engineering Ltd (KJEL) which the Company is shareholder (35%) had suspended its manufacturing operations at Madras due to poor business prospects, lack of orders and non-availability of working capital. The Company ventured into Software activities to provide engineering solutions in the field of sound and vibration, data recording and gas monitoring. It also signed an agreement with one of major principals to promote the software developed by the Company .During the period 2005, storage facility cum service centre was established near Mumbai. Two major initiatives were taken - a Performance Management System based on the balanced score card philosop
Read More
The Josts Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹583.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Josts Engineering Company Ltd is ₹581.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Josts Engineering Company Ltd is 42.35 and 8.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Josts Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Josts Engineering Company Ltd is ₹300.5 and ₹699 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Josts Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.68%, 3 Years at 87.49%, 1 Year at 96.03%, 6 Month at 22.28%, 3 Month at 8.50% and 1 Month at 19.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.