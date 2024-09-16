|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Outcome Of Board Meeting_07.08.2024 The convening of 117th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 16th September, 2024. The Register of members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 10th September, 2024 to 16th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend. Proceedings of AGM held on 16th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Submission of Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of the Company held in 16th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)
