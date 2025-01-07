iifl-logo-icon 1
Josts Engineering Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

594.85
(1.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

85.92

103.37

90.38

83.24

yoy growth (%)

-16.88

14.37

8.57

1.9

Raw materials

-53.11

-62.08

-55.91

-51.25

As % of sales

61.81

60.05

61.86

61.56

Employee costs

-13.96

-18.51

-15.84

-16.07

As % of sales

16.25

17.9

17.53

19.31

Other costs

-12.45

-14.83

-14.36

-13.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.49

14.35

15.89

16.81

Operating profit

6.38

7.94

4.26

1.91

OPM

7.43

7.68

4.71

2.29

Depreciation

-0.89

-1.2

-1.02

-0.85

Interest expense

-0.49

-1.5

-1.85

-1.23

Other income

0.56

0.18

0.38

0.11

Profit before tax

5.55

5.41

1.77

-0.05

Taxes

-1.47

-0.53

0.29

0

Tax rate

-26.45

-9.9

16.64

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.08

4.87

2.07

-0.05

Exceptional items

0

-3.83

0

-2.16

Net profit

4.08

1.04

2.07

-2.22

yoy growth (%)

292.95

-49.83

-193.29

14.23

NPM

4.75

1

2.29

-2.67

