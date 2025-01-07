Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
85.92
103.37
90.38
83.24
yoy growth (%)
-16.88
14.37
8.57
1.9
Raw materials
-53.11
-62.08
-55.91
-51.25
As % of sales
61.81
60.05
61.86
61.56
Employee costs
-13.96
-18.51
-15.84
-16.07
As % of sales
16.25
17.9
17.53
19.31
Other costs
-12.45
-14.83
-14.36
-13.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.49
14.35
15.89
16.81
Operating profit
6.38
7.94
4.26
1.91
OPM
7.43
7.68
4.71
2.29
Depreciation
-0.89
-1.2
-1.02
-0.85
Interest expense
-0.49
-1.5
-1.85
-1.23
Other income
0.56
0.18
0.38
0.11
Profit before tax
5.55
5.41
1.77
-0.05
Taxes
-1.47
-0.53
0.29
0
Tax rate
-26.45
-9.9
16.64
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.08
4.87
2.07
-0.05
Exceptional items
0
-3.83
0
-2.16
Net profit
4.08
1.04
2.07
-2.22
yoy growth (%)
292.95
-49.83
-193.29
14.23
NPM
4.75
1
2.29
-2.67
