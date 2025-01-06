Josts Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.55
5.41
1.77
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.89
-1.2
-1.02
-0.85
Tax paid
-1.47
-0.53
0.29
0
Working capital
-8.11
4.59
2.49
3.33
Other operating items
Operating
-4.93
8.27
3.54
2.42
Capital expenditure
-0.59
2.32
1.46
-9.06
Free cash flow
-5.52
10.59
5
-6.63
Equity raised
51.38
46
29.74
24.83
Investing
0
3.03
3.01
0.01
Financing
-11.71
4.34
-3.06
6.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0.18
0.07
Net in cash
34.15
63.97
34.88
24.4
