Josts Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.55

5.41

1.77

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.89

-1.2

-1.02

-0.85

Tax paid

-1.47

-0.53

0.29

0

Working capital

-8.11

4.59

2.49

3.33

Other operating items

Operating

-4.93

8.27

3.54

2.42

Capital expenditure

-0.59

2.32

1.46

-9.06

Free cash flow

-5.52

10.59

5

-6.63

Equity raised

51.38

46

29.74

24.83

Investing

0

3.03

3.01

0.01

Financing

-11.71

4.34

-3.06

6.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0.18

0.07

Net in cash

34.15

63.97

34.88

24.4

