Josts Engineering Company Ltd Key Ratios

584
(4.89%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.38

25.07

Op profit growth

-14.12

150.33

EBIT growth

-14.05

129.76

Net profit growth

583.51

-69.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.56

9.31

4.65

EBIT margin

7.05

6.86

3.73

Net profit margin

3.87

0.47

1.95

RoCE

13.57

16.46

RoNW

3.45

0.57

RoA

1.86

0.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

37.39

2.5

17.98

Dividend per share

3

3

2

Cash EPS

10.24

-26.39

5.98

Book value per share

308.5

268.63

235.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.43

22.4

6.62

P/CEPS

5.25

-2.12

19.9

P/B

0.17

0.2

0.5

EV/EBIDTA

11.38

11.4

50.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

10.38

Tax payout

-29.66

-11.64

11.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

121.08

109.34

Inventory days

49.95

44.66

Creditor days

-83.41

-69.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.72

-2.4

-1.78

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.78

0.54

Net debt / op. profit

0.9

1.84

2.79

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.91

-53.84

-60.3

Employee costs

-20.84

-22.37

-18.71

Other costs

-14.67

-14.46

-16.32

