|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.38
25.07
Op profit growth
-14.12
150.33
EBIT growth
-14.05
129.76
Net profit growth
583.51
-69.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.56
9.31
4.65
EBIT margin
7.05
6.86
3.73
Net profit margin
3.87
0.47
1.95
RoCE
13.57
16.46
RoNW
3.45
0.57
RoA
1.86
0.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
37.39
2.5
17.98
Dividend per share
3
3
2
Cash EPS
10.24
-26.39
5.98
Book value per share
308.5
268.63
235.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.43
22.4
6.62
P/CEPS
5.25
-2.12
19.9
P/B
0.17
0.2
0.5
EV/EBIDTA
11.38
11.4
50.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
10.38
Tax payout
-29.66
-11.64
11.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
121.08
109.34
Inventory days
49.95
44.66
Creditor days
-83.41
-69.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.72
-2.4
-1.78
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.78
0.54
Net debt / op. profit
0.9
1.84
2.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.91
-53.84
-60.3
Employee costs
-20.84
-22.37
-18.71
Other costs
-14.67
-14.46
-16.32
