Josts Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
0.93
0.93
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.48
40.33
33.96
29.72
Net Worth
62.73
41.26
34.89
30.65
Minority Interest
Debt
10.06
2.21
1.74
1.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
72.8
43.48
36.64
32.43
Fixed Assets
6.05
4.95
4.64
3.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.32
12.64
7.17
6.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.45
1.39
1.29
1.31
Networking Capital
38.99
22.61
20.1
17.31
Inventories
11.85
12.88
11.05
11.14
Inventory Days
47.32
Sundry Debtors
58.39
44.95
32.67
27.9
Debtor Days
118.51
Other Current Assets
16.01
10.96
8.71
6.46
Sundry Creditors
-31.44
-33.13
-21.59
-18.69
Creditor Days
79.39
Other Current Liabilities
-15.82
-13.05
-10.74
-9.5
Cash
3.99
1.89
3.44
4.23
Total Assets
72.8
43.48
36.64
32.41
