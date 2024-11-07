iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
JOSTs ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i)Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; and ii)Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. Outcome Of Board Meeting_07.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
Intimation of Alteration in the Memorandum of Association
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
JOSTs ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; and ii) Recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. iii) The proposal to sub-divide/split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. iv) Recommendation of increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company for the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. v) Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
JOSTs ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. Please note that the trading window for buying and selling Companys securities have been closed with effect from 01st April 2024 to 17th May 2024 (both days inclusive) pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Companys securities. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.05.2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Issue of Corporate Guarantee to The Zoroastrian Cooperative Bank Limited in respect of facility availed by MHE Rentals India Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
JOSTs ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023; and ii) To consider and approve other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. Please note that the trading window for buying and selling Companys securities have been closed with effect from 1st January 2024 to 2nd February 2024 (both days inclusive) pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Companys securities. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31/01/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting- Issuance of Corporate Guarantee Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

