Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

JOSTs ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i)Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; and ii)Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. Outcome Of Board Meeting_07.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Intimation of Alteration in the Memorandum of Association

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

JOSTs ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; and ii) Recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. iii) The proposal to sub-divide/split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. iv) Recommendation of increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company for the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. v) Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

JOSTs ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. Please note that the trading window for buying and selling Companys securities have been closed with effect from 01st April 2024 to 17th May 2024 (both days inclusive) pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Companys securities. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.05.2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Issue of Corporate Guarantee to The Zoroastrian Cooperative Bank Limited in respect of facility availed by MHE Rentals India Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024