|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Aug 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|The convening of 117th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 16th September, 2024. The Register of members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 10th September, 2024 to 16th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend.
