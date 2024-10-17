Outcome Of Board Meeting_07.08.2024 Stock Split in the ratio of 2:1 (i.e 2 new equity shares on 1/- each for existing 1 equity share of Rs. 2 /-) subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Alteration in Authorised Share Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company consequent upon sub-division of equity shares. The particulars regarding Stock Split as aforesaid are enclosed. Fixation of Record date for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JOSTS ENGINEERING CO.LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JOSTS ENGINEERING CO.LTD. (505750) RECORD DATE 15.11.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 14/11/2024 DR-758/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE636D01033 of Rs.2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 14/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.10.2024) New ISIN : INE636D01041 Source : NSDL In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241028-48 dated October 28, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code JOSTS ENGINEERING CO.LTD. (505750) New ISIN No. INE636D01041 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity shares from Rs.2/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 14-11-2024 (DR- 758/2024-2025) (As Per Bse Notice dated on 12.11.2024)