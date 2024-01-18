|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Aug 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|100
|Final
|Outcome Of Board Meeting_07.08.2024 The Board of Directors recommended dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 2 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each (100%). Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Company, shall be paid within 30 days after the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting to the eligible shareholders.
