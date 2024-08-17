iifl-logo-icon 1
Jupiter Bioscience Ltd Company Summary

Jupiter Bioscience Ltd Summary

Jupiter Bioscience was incorporated in 1985 as a Private Limited company converted into Public Limited company in 1992, The company was founded by K S Sarma who is currently the Chairman. The companys plant are located at Medak District and in Bidar,Karnataka.The company is having subsidiary SVEN Gentech was incorporated in 2000. It is setting up its research centre of 14000 Sq.Feet of which the first stage is in operation.Jupiter Bioscience has introduced new products in Petide Precursors,Drug Intermediates and Speciality Chemicals. The expansion plans are being framed out for growth of business and to improve profitablity for the present as well as the future years.

