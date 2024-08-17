Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹4.4
Prev. Close₹4.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.61
Day's High₹4.4
Day's Low₹4.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield25.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
107.38
61.08
45.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
691.35
307.9
280.86
Net Worth
798.73
368.98
326.19
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
331.26
232.55
177.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
331.26
232.55
177.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.14
2.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SRINIVASAN CHAKRAVARTHI MANDAYAM
Managing Director
VENKAT RAMANA KALAVAKOLANU
Director
RUDOLF TANNER
Director
KYOGANAHALLI NANJUNDIAH GUHA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jupiter Bioscience Ltd
Summary
Jupiter Bioscience was incorporated in 1985 as a Private Limited company converted into Public Limited company in 1992, The company was founded by K S Sarma who is currently the Chairman. The companys plant are located at Medak District and in Bidar,Karnataka.The company is having subsidiary SVEN Gentech was incorporated in 2000. It is setting up its research centre of 14000 Sq.Feet of which the first stage is in operation.Jupiter Bioscience has introduced new products in Petide Precursors,Drug Intermediates and Speciality Chemicals. The expansion plans are being framed out for growth of business and to improve profitablity for the present as well as the future years.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.