Jupiter Bioscience Ltd Share Price

4.15
(-2.35%)
Jan 11, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Jupiter Bioscience Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

4.4

Prev. Close

4.25

Turnover(Lac.)

2.61

Day's High

4.4

Day's Low

4.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

25.19

Jupiter Bioscience Ltd Corporate Action

Jupiter Bioscience Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jupiter Bioscience Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:38 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.57%

Institutions: 0.56%

Non-Institutions: 94.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jupiter Bioscience Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

107.38

61.08

45.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

691.35

307.9

280.86

Net Worth

798.73

368.98

326.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

331.26

232.55

177.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

331.26

232.55

177.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.14

2.33

View Annually Results

Jupiter Bioscience Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jupiter Bioscience Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SRINIVASAN CHAKRAVARTHI MANDAYAM

Managing Director

VENKAT RAMANA KALAVAKOLANU

Director

RUDOLF TANNER

Director

KYOGANAHALLI NANJUNDIAH GUHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jupiter Bioscience Ltd

Summary

Jupiter Bioscience was incorporated in 1985 as a Private Limited company converted into Public Limited company in 1992, The company was founded by K S Sarma who is currently the Chairman. The companys plant are located at Medak District and in Bidar,Karnataka.The company is having subsidiary SVEN Gentech was incorporated in 2000. It is setting up its research centre of 14000 Sq.Feet of which the first stage is in operation.Jupiter Bioscience has introduced new products in Petide Precursors,Drug Intermediates and Speciality Chemicals. The expansion plans are being framed out for growth of business and to improve profitablity for the present as well as the future years.
QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Bioscience Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

