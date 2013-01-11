Jupiter Bioscience Ltd Share Price directors Report
JUPITER BIOSCIENCE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting herewith the 26th ANNUAL REPORT
together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of the Company for the year
ended March 31, 2011.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
The Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2011 are as under:
(Rupees in Lakhs)
Year ended Year ended
31.03.2011 31.03.2010
Sales 25310.82 18394.31
Other Income 14.71 6.13
Operating Profit 10992.42 9563.70
(Before Interest 2550.15 2314.83
and Depreciation)
Interest and pre-payment
Premium
Depreciation 4448.08 3520.70
Profit before Taxation 3994.19 3728.17
Provision for Taxation 796.06 633.79
Provision for Taxation 0 0
Earlier Years
MAT Credit Entitlement (796.06) (633.79)
Provision for Fringe 0 0
Benefit Tax
Provision for Deferred 234.65 413.94
Tax
Profit after Taxation 3759.54 3314.23
Appropriations:
General Reserve 750.00 750.00
Dividend 624.33 322.67
Dividend Tax 106.14 54.85
Surplus Carried to 17452.14 12205.65
Balance Sheet
During the year under review your company recorded growth in sales in-spite
of tough economic environment. The sale has risen by over 37.60% and the
profit after taxation has gone up by 13.44% as compared to the previous
year. This was achieved in spite of a difficult business environment in the
last financial year.
The Companys long term strategy with focus on R&D and product development
has enabled it to withstand the pressures of the recession and achieve
growth in sales during the last financial year. The company introduced a
range of new products in the peptide business the significant one being the
launch of Generic peptides APIs.
Your Company is consistently working towards improving the yields in its
manufacturing processes. During the last year, the focus was also directed
towards improving the yields and process optimization for manufacturing
many of the existing products which have provided us significant savings in
our manufacturing costs.
Your companys Research platform is directed towards process innovation and
development to arrive at cost effective processes for manufacture of
advanced organic intermediates/penultimate intermediates and generic APIs
where cost is the major driving force. Within these technology platforms
the company has multi-process capabilities. With its R&D focus your company
is able to not only develop products quickly but also able to bring down
the costs significantly and remain competitive.
DIVIDEND:
Your Directors have recommended dividend after achieving a good growth in
profit during the year.
A Dividend @10% per Equity Share (Re.1/- on the Paid-up Equity Share of
Rs.10/- each) for the financial year 2010-2011. The dividend payout will
aggregate to Rs.624.33 Lakhs and the dividend will be paid to all eligible
equity shareholders subject to approval by the Shareholders/Banks/Financial
Institutions.
TECHNOLOGY FOCUS OF THE COMPANY:
The Research and Development (R&D) projects of the company are directed
towards supporting the medium and long term business plan of the Company.
The Company has experienced and qualified R&D staff with background in
organic chemistry, peptide chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry to
supports its R&D projects.
The company scans for business opportunities in the global pharmaceutical
industry for:
1. Products/Intermediates which are not covered under patent
2. Products where patents have expired and price competitiveness post
patent expiry is the key driver
3. Products protected by process patents for developing non infringing
manufacturing processes.
4. New Products under development (New Chemical Entities) of drug discovery
companies for partnership in developing manufacturing process from bench
scale to the clinical scale
The long term business plan provides direction for building the competence
on the technology platform while the medium term plan focuses on developing
the products and reducing the time to market.
The company is also expanding its business and technological focus on non-
peptide generic drug and intermediates based on organic and chiral
chemistry by adding products to its existing list.
INTERNATIONAL MARKETING AND SALES EFFORTS:
During the year the company participated in several trade shows to show
case its capabilities and products. The list of the shows participated is
mentioned in the table below.
The company participated in various trade shows across the globe and has
received significant leads which can be converted into prospective business
in the near future
Name of the Exhibition Date & Place
The Peptide Cambridge
Conference 2010 United Kingdom
March 30-31, 2010
CPHI Japan 2010 Tokyo Bigsight
Exhibition Centre
Tokyo, Japan
April 21-23, 2010
BIO 2010 McCormick Place, Chicago
IL, USA May 3-6, 2010
31st EPS 2010 Bella Centre, Denmark
September 5-9, 2010
CPhi World Wide Paris Exp Porte
2010 De Versailles
Paris, France
October 5-7, 2010
Peptide Formulation Austria
and Product December 2-3, 2010
Development Forum
47th Japanese Peptide Kyoto International
Symposium 2010 Conference Centre
Kyoto, Japan
December 4-9, 2010
Company is focussed on high end, high quality business, in domestic and
International markets, with big pharma companies in India and Mutlinational
companies overseas. This will result in profiling the Company in
International market ensuring higher margins and assured cash flows.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR COMING YEAR:
Visionary in the founder Sri K.S. Sarma who has always thinking ahead and
initiated with Jupiter family.
The company continued to focus on organic-chemistry to be in the Niche
market of the high-end intermediates for the generic and research
pharmaceutical market globally. The company today achieved the positioning
of only of its kind business model based on technology in peptide
pharmaceuticals. The companys future R&D will be to augment capability
high-end Peptide Building Blocks, Specialty, Organic Intermediates and
Chiral intermediates.
To achieve the above Jupiter will continue to collaborate with Universities
and Academic Institutions, Research Institutions and Researchers.
The company continues to associate with the following Institutions:
* Indian Institute of Science Bangalore -Process Development for Peptides
* Singapore University, Singapore - Novel Peptides
* University of California - Diagnostic kit for H. Pylori
* M S University Baroda - Drug Delivery Solutions
* ICGEB, New Delhi - Human Diagnostic Kit
* Deccan Hospitals, Hyderabad - Clinical Trials
* Sristek - Clinical Research Services
* University of Massachusetts, USA under the leadership of Dr. Louis
Carpino who is considered father of Peptide chemistry.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:
Jupiter Group actively participates in the welfare of the local community.
Our Company in India makes a difference through various Corporate Social
Responsibility (CSR) Schemes / efforts which will make a positive
difference to the people at large in the various walks of life.
STATEMENT PURSUANT TO LISTING AGREEMENT:
The Equity Shares of the Company are listed with The Bombay Stock Exchange
Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) (permitted
to trade). Your Company has paid the respective Annual Listing Fees up-to-
date. The Company has provided Corporate Governance Report and Cash Flow
Statement in this Annual Report and other required details.
SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION:
Your Company has been following strict environmental protection standards
and ensured that employees health and safety measures are maintained and
monitored throughout the plant.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY, ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE
EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
The Companys operations do not involve high consumption of energy. But the
Company is taking all the necessary steps for the optimum utilization of
energy. The necessary particulars to be furnished under 217(1)(e) of the
Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in
the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 are furnished in the
annexure to this Report.
The particulars to be furnished with regard to Technology Absorption and
Research and Development are given in the Annexure-1 to this Report.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Your Company has earned Foreign Exchange of Rs. 328.98 Lakhs on account of
direct exports during the year 2010-2011. The Company has expended
Rs.34,836.09 Lakhs in Foreign Exchange on account of Investment in Jupiter
Bioscience Inc., U.S.A., Jupiter Biosicence (HK) Limited Hong Kong, imports
of raw materials International travel, and on expenses related to business
development during the year 2010-11. The Management has made an extensive
survey of foreign markets for the Companys products and several orders are
in pipeline and there will be substantial earnings in Foreign Exchange in
the coming year.
ACTIVITIES RELATING TO EXPORTS; INITIATIVES TAKEN TO INCREASE EXPORTS
ETC.,:
The company has marketing offices in USA, Switzerland, Japan. The Company
has established representative offices and business development offices in
Germany, Singapore, Middle East, Denmark and Spain.
The company is planning to expand marketing and business development
operations during the next six months in the following countries viz. Latin
America, Central America, Malaysia, UK, France, Korea.
The above initiatives will definitely result in higher foreign exchange
earnings in the coming years.
The following markets are planned to be focused for different product
groups: Peptide Building Blocks:
* US, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Canada, UK
Peptide APIs:
* South East Asia, Latin America, Middle East, India and Neighboring
Countries
Organic Intermediates:
* US, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Canada, UK, India, South East Asia
Organic APIs:
* South East Asia, Latin America, Middle East, India and Neighboring
Countries
Chiral Intermediates:
* US, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Canada
New Initiative:
The company will be adding a team of executives in business development in
South East Asia, Europe, US and Japan during the next six months time.
Strategic Business:
The company is also currently discussing with a major contract
manufacturing companies in USA and Europe to discuss business opportunities
covering the entire expertise of Jupiter.
Contract Research:
The company has initiated business development effort of contract research
business.
DIRECTORS:
Dr. M.C. Srinivasan retires by rotation in this Annual General Meeting and
is eligible for re-appointment. Your Directors recommend his re-
appointment.
AUDITORS:
M/s. A.G.V. Reddy & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of
the Company retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and is eligible
for re-appointment. They have furnished a certificate pursuant to Sec
224(1-B) of the Companies Act, 1956 regarding their eligibility for re-
appointment and your Directors recommended their re-appointment.
SUBSIDIARIES:
A. Sven Genetech Limited:
Subsidiary of your Company Sven Genetech Limited during the year made rapid
strides in synthesis of specialty peptides, launch of new formulations and
development of its capabilities in the diagnostics and enzymes areas.
Sven proposes to enter new business segments in the coming years. These
include
* Formulations - Oncology
* Biopharmaceuticals
* Biosimilars
* Enzymes
* Neutraceutical APIs
B. Jupiter Bioscience Inc. USA:
The Companys 100% subsidiary in USA, Jupiter Bioscience Inc. is gearing up
for manufacture of custom peptides and generic peptide APIs by the solid
phase peptide synthesis.
The results of the Subsidiary Companies are attached to this Report along
with the statement pursuant to Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956.
C. Jupiter Bioscience (HK) Limited, Hong Kong:
The Companys 100% subsidiary in Hong Kong, Jupiter Bioscience (HK)
Limited. is established to strengthen its base and presence in South East
Asian Countries and other semi regulated markets.
The results of the Subsidiary Companies are attached to this Report along
with the statement pursuant to Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956.
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT (R&D):
The company incurred an expenditure of Rs. 1358.55 Lakhs in 2010-11 on R&
D. This expenditure was incurred in developing the cost effective route for
synthesis of several new peptide building blocks and development of non-
peptide generic drug intermediates and APIs.
GDR ISSUE:
The Company has raised an amount of USD 89.72 Millions through issue of
GDRs
The company proposes to utilize the GDR issue proceeds for the following
purposes.
* Setting up/acquisition of new manufacturing facilities.
* Upgradation / Modernisation of existing manufacturing facilities.
* Investment in subsidiaries
* Augmenting long term working capital needs
* Part retirement of high cost debt
* To meet the capital requirements of ongoing aquisition of companies, new
technologies, research and process development.
* Any other use, as may be decided by the management for the purpose of
expanding its business and increasing the top line and bottom line by
introducing the new products.
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
Your Directors are pleased to inform you that the relations with employees
including workmen at all levels continue to be warm and cordial. The
Directors place on record their appreciation of the devoted services
rendered by the employees.
PERSONNEL:
The Board of Directors would like to place on record its deep appreciation
for rendering impeccable services to every constituent of the Company by
the employees at all levels. Industrial Relations continued to be cordial
throughout the year at all locations.
Particulars of employees required to be furnished u/s 217(2A) of the
Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees)
Rules, 1975 are given in the annexure attached and forms part of the
report.
DEPOSITS:
The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year within the
meaning under Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE-Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.:
Your Company has complied with all the recommendations of the Corporate
governance code as provided in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement. The
compliance report as recommended, is provided elsewhere in this Annual
Report along with a Certificate of Compliance from the Practicing Company
Secretary.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT AS PER SECTION 217(2AA) OF THE
COMPANIES ACT, 1956:
In accordance with Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 the
Directors of the Company hereby state that:
* That in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed along with proper explanations relating to
material departures, if any;
* That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company
for that year;
* That Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance
of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing
and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
* That the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year
ended March 31, 2011 on a going concern basis.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Your Company wishes to place on record the strong support and interest from
all the Shareholders in both retail and the institutional segment. Your
Company wishes to place on record the appreciation of continued cooperation
support and patronage received from all other stakeholders including
government, bankers, suppliers and customers. Your Directors also wish to
place on record their appreciation of the service rendered by all employees
of the Company.
Cautionary note:
The statements forming part of the Directors report may contain certain
forward looking remarks within the meaning of applicable securities laws
and regulations. Many factors could cause the actual results, performances
or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future
results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by
such forward looking statements.
By Order of the Board
for JUPITER BIOSCIENCE LIMITED
Venkat R. Kalavakolanu
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: Bidar
Date : September 5, 2011
ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT:
(Information under section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956):
ANNEXURE-I:
FORM - A:
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
(Form for disclosure of Particulars with respect to Conservation of Energy)
2010-2011 2009-2010
1. Power & Fuel Consumption:
a. Electricity:
Purchased Units 989,549 13,59,912
Total Amount (Rs. in lakhs) 62.11 61.74
Rate per Unit (Rs.) 6.28 4.54
b. Own generation
through Diesel Generator:
Units 391,786 4,52,500
Total Amount (Rs. in lakhs) 21.94 25.34
Cost per Unit (Rs.) 5.60 5.60
c. Coal:
Quantity in Tonnes 4,764 5,453
Total Cost (Rs. in lakhs) 153.19 152.69
d. Furnace Oil - -
2. Consumption per unit of Production
Electricity (Rs.) 16.69 26.49
Coal (Rs.) 30.79 46.45
FORM-B:
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
(New product development and process development)
1. Specified areas in which R & D is carried out by the Company:
The company has focused its R&D in the following areas for the products in
its focus segments:
i. Process Development
ii. Process Optimization
iii. New Drug Development
iv. Novel Technology Platforms
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above R & D:
The entire product range and turnover of the company is a result of the R&D
investments made by the company in developing these products. Thus the
business growth and addition of products is derived from the investment
made in R&D.
3. Future Plan of Action:
Apart from peptides R&D activities are focused in following areas:
* Chiral Chemistry
* Biotechnology
* Organic Chemistry
Current Focus:
Synthesis of Building Blocks for DNA, PNA and RNA:
The building blocks for DNA, RNA and PNA are manufactured by the synthetic
chemistry. The manufacturing process for these building blocks is similar
to that of peptide building blocks because of which Jupiter can get into
this business segment. The company has already commenced work on synthesis
of these building blocks recently. DNA, RNA and PNA are macromolecules i.e.
made up of large number of molecules. Just like peptides are synthesized
from 20 basic amino acids these molecules are synthesized from 4 types of
nucleotides. The building blocks synthesized from these 4 types of
nucleotides are known as oligo nucleotides.
DEOXYRIBONUCLEIC ACID (DNA):
Deoxyribonucleic acid is a nucleic acid that contains the genetic
instructions used in the development and functioning of all known living
organisms. The main role of DNA molecules is the long-term storage of
information and DNA is often compared to a set of blueprints, since it
contains the instructions needed to construct other components of cells,
such as proteins and RNA molecules. The DNA segments that carry this
genetic information are called genes, but other DNA sequences have
structural purposes, or are involved in regulating the use of this genetic
information. Simply put the main purpose of DNA is to carry genetic
information from generation to generation. DNA is double helical in
structure
RIBONUCLEIC ACID (RNA):
Ribonucleic acid, or RNA, is a nucleic acid polymer consisting of
nucleotide monomers, which plays several important roles in the processes
of transcribing genetic information from deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) into
proteins. RNA acts as a messenger between DNA and the protein synthesis
complexes known as ribosomes, forms vital portions of ribosomes, and serves
as template molecule in protein synthesis. RNAs are single standard chains
PEPTIDE NUCLEIC ACID (PNA):
Peptide nucleic acid (PNA) is an artificially synthesized polymer similar
to DNA or RNA and is used in biological research and medical treatments.
PNA is not known to occur naturally.
DNA and RNA have a deoxyribose and ribose sugar backbone, respectively,
whereas the backbone of PNA is composed of repeating N-(2-aminoethyl)-
glycine units linked by peptide bonds. The various purine and pyrimidine
bases are linked to the backbone by methylene carbonyl bonds. PNAs are
depicted like peptides, with the N-terminus at the first (left) position
and the C-terminus at the right
Synthetic PNA oligomers have been used in recent years in molecular biology
procedures, diagnostic assays and antisense therapies. PNA oligomers show
greater specificity in binding to complementary DNAs and RNAs. PNAs are not
easily recognized by either nucleases or proteases, making them resistant
to enzyme degradation. PNAs are also stable over a wide pH range.
SYNTHESIS OF PNA:
PNA monomers are easily synthesized into oligomers of 20 mer length using
the protocols for standard peptide synthesis. Generation of PNA oligomer is
carried out by solid phase synthesis process. The purification of the
oligomer is similar to peptipes and is carried out by reverse phase HPLC.
Expenditure on R & D, Technology Absorption, Adaptation and Innovation
a. Efforts in brief, made towards technology absorption, adaptation and
innovation.:
Technology involved in manufacturing products is completely in-house. Our
R&D expenditure is primarily towards process innovation or process
development aimed to evolve processes for manufacture of higher value added
products. We have built a significant R&D infrastructure over the years and
in the process established a long experience in process innovation and
process improvement across wide range of technology platforms.
b. Benefits derived as a Result of the above efforts:
A large number of new products have been introduced by the company, with
quality and at a cost which make it very competitive in the market place.
Expenditure on R & D:
Amount Rs. in Lakhs
Particulars 2010-2011 2009-2010
a. Capital 1.19 28.59
b. Revenue 1358.55 1009.83
Total 1359.74 1038.42
FORM - C:
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Current Year Previous Year
01.04.2010 to 01.04.2009 to
31.03.2011 31.03.2010
Rs. in Lakhs Rs. in Lakhs
Foreign Exchange Earnings 9902.55 402.87
Foreign Exchange Outgo 6830.74 1376.70
Net Foreign Exchange Earnings 3071.81 -973.83
FORM-D: ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT:
Sri Venkat R. Kalavakolanu has been re-appointed as Chairman and Managing
Director of the Company on 4th October, 2010, on the following terms and
conditions.
a. The nature of employment is contractual.
b. The remuneration includes all the payments, benefits made to him.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
Outlook on Peptide Therapeutics:
The market for peptides continues to grow in-spite of the prevailing
recession due to progress of several peptide based new drug development
projects particularly in identification and targeting specific peptide
receptors and innovative formulation methods. Some of them are in market
and many are in various clinical phases covering a range of diseases such
as infections and cancer etc.
Pharmaceutical companies are developing more complex peptides with defined
structural characteristics designed to achieve a specific biological
function. Producing these sophisticated therapeutics requires expertise
beyond conventional peptide synthesis capabilities. Similarly, value-added
technology will be the key to survival in the highly competitive non-GMP
peptide industry.
Peptides play an important role in fundamental physiological and
biochemical functions in the body. Peptide is a molecule formed by joining
two or more amino acids. When the number of amino acids is 50 or less than
50 these molecules are named as peptides while larger sequences are
referred as proteins. Peptides are key molecules in the human system and
exist as hormones, chemical mediators, and structural components are
responsible for maintaining the structure and function of the cell and on
the whole entire system.
During the past year, some companies have demonstrated success in using its
CLIPS (chemically linked peptides on scaffolds)-based peptide mimics of
discontinuous protein domains as immunogens in synthetic vaccines.
Peptide Manufacturing companies in US & Europe are having multiple
synthesis projects under way for peptides in various phases of clinical
development, including in Phase III testing.
The market for peptides continues to grow in spite of the prevailing
recession due to progress of several peptide based new drug development
projects particularly in identification and targeting specific peptide
receptors and innovative formulation methods. Some of them are in market
and many are in various clinical phases covering a range of diseases such
as infections and cancer etc.
Multinational companies with focus on peptides are establishing
manufacturing sites for large-scale cGMP peptide production using solid-
phase and Solution-phase. Ongoing manufacturing projects range from very
small peptides of 3 to 5 amino acids, to the synthesis of long peptides,
exceeding 40 amino acids in length
Applications of peptides are growing continuously. The outlook on some of
the areas is mentioned below:
Peptides in Cancer Therapy:
Therapeutic peptides have great potential as anticancer agents. This is
because of their adaptability and ease for designing as a drug candidate
and also their specificity for target. Leading commercially available drugs
in the market in this segment are Leuprolide, Goserelin, Triptorelin,
Buserelin etc which are administered for treatment of prostate and breast
cancers. Many more drugs are in the pipeline for treating various types of
cancer. Various radiopharmaceuticals based on peptides are also being used
for diagnosis and therapeutic purpose in cancer.
Peptides in Diabetes:
Diabetes is an important segment for peptide drugs. Some of the drugs in
the market include Desmopressin, Exanatide and Pramlinitide. Desmopressin a
generic peptide drug is used for treatment of type 2 diabetes associated
with frequent urination and bedwetting. Exanatide is approved as an
adjunctive therapy to improve glycemic control in patients with type 2
diabetes who have not achieved adequate glycemic control using metformin,
sulfonylurea and/or thiazolidinediene which are common oral drugs for type
2 diabetes. Pramlinitide is the first and only approved medicine in a new
class of compounds called amylinomimetics. It is approved as an adjunctive
therapy to improve glycemic control in patients with either type 2 or type
1 diabetes who are treated with meal time insulin but who have not achieved
adequate glycemic control
Peptides in Cardiovascular Disorders:
Some of the drugs in this category are Lisinopril and Ramipril. These
molecules are derivatives of peptide and are used in treatment of
hypertension, congestive heart failure, heart attacks and also in
preventing renal and retinal complications of diabetes.
Peptides as Growth Factors for Tissue Repair:
Peptide fragments are being developed for tissue repair process. When there
is damage to the tissue due to injury, peptides and peptide fragments play
an important role in the tissue repair process and also act as natural
analgesic.
Peptides as Vaccines:
Live attenuated vaccines have limitations that they have to be stored at
low temperature to retain their potency. Moreover, live attenuated vaccines
are not available for treating pathogenic bacteria. Killed vaccines are
less potent, as they can stimulate the immune system to a limited extend.
Hence, the pharma industry has turned its attention towards molecular
vaccines. Among the various types of molecules, peptides are attractive
candidates for vaccines. One of the areas where peptide molecules are being
tried as vaccines is for treatment of large variety of cancers such as
breast cancer, cervical cancer, gastric cancer, Peptide vaccines are also
being developed for infectious diseases such as Tubercolosis, influenza and
SARS. Further peptide vaccines are under investigation for prion diseases
and also for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimers disease.
Peptides as Anti-Infective Agents:
Virtually all life forms express short antimicrobial cationic peptides as
an important component of their immune defenses. These peptides serve as
endogenous antibiotics that are able to rapidly kill an unusually broad
range of bacteria, fungi and viruses. Consequently, considerable efforts
have been expended to exploit the therapeutic potential of these
antimicrobial peptides. In the last couple of years, it has become evident
that many of these peptides in addition to their direct antimicrobial
activity, also have a wide range of functions of immunity. For one class of
antimicrobial peptides, such as the human defensins, their primary role may
even be as immuno-modulators. These properties potentially provide entirely
new therapeutic approaches to anti-infective therapy.
Peptides in Cosmetics:
Peptides have great potential in cosmetics which is emerging as an
important area for peptides with several companies entering this segment.
Skin is made up of mostly collagen which gives the skin its support and
thickness. Young people have lot of collagen because of which their skin is
taut and smooth. In contrast, older people have much less collagen which
leads to thin and wrinkled skin.
Collagen is a protein and is made up long chains of amino acids. When it is
broken down, short peptides are formed. Application of topical peptide
containing creams increases the formation of collagen in the skin thereby
reducing wrinkles. Many peptides are being used and new peptides are being
developed for such properties.
2. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT:
The company continues to invest in research and development to develop new
products, new methods for analysis of these products and improvements in
manufacturing process for existing products.
Advanced Organic Chemistry:
The Advanced Organic Chemistry platform is directed towards process
innovation, process development and process optimization to arrive at cost
effective processes for manufacture of advanced organic intermediates
/penultimate intermediates and generic APIs where cost is the major driving
force. During the year the company added special emphasis on process
optimization to improve the yields of all the products manufactured by the
company
Peptide Chemistry:
The Peptide Chemistry platform is directed towards developing leadeship
across the peptide value chain of peptides starting from peptide building
blocks for therapeutics, vaccine and diagnostics for wide range of
diseases. Some of the processes were continuous efforts for enhancing the
capabilities are as follows:
* Friedel crafts reaction
* Esterification
* Active esters
* Mixed anhydrides
* Chloro carbonation
* Curtious
3. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS OPPORTUNITIES:
* Market for peptide pharmaceuticals is one of the fastest growing segments
in pharmaceuticals
* Demand for peptide pharmaceuticals to grow rapidly with large number of
molecules in clinical trials
* India emerging as a manufacturing base for global pharma
* Diversified product range
THREATS:
* Multi-national companies setting up manufacturing bases in India and
China to compete with company
* Protectionist policies in Europe, Japan and USA for importing
* Increased competition in the industry from entry of new players in both
domestic and international markets
4. PRODUCT-WISE OR CATEGORY WISE PERFORMANCE:
Sales Rs. in Lakhs
Peptides (Peptide Reagents - 11555.04
& Amino Acids)
Drug Intermediates - 10581.62
Fine Chemicals - 2690.36
Others - 483.80
Total 25310.82
5. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Your Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with its
size and nature of the business. These business control procedures ensure
efficient use and protection of the resources and compliance with the
policies, procedures and statutes. The internal control systems provide for
well-documented policies, guidelines, authorizations and approval
procedures. Your company has professional firms on its internal audit panel
who review the adequacy and effectiveness of all internal controls laid
down by the management and suggest necessary improvements. The senior
management reviews on a monthly basis the findings of the internal audit
department while the Audit Committee of the Board reviews on a quarterly
basis the internal auditors findings and recommendations.
6. HUMAN RESOURCES:
Our Philosophy:
Your Company attracts and retains qualified, productive and motivated
employees. Our Human resource programs are based on the business philosophy
and the operational strategy of the Company.
Commitment to Excellence:
Your Company is committed to multi-skills development of its employees to
enhance their performance. Your Companys endeavor is to provide projects
which would facilitate the employees to take on a wide range of
responsibilities and prepare them with skill sets in broad areas of
operations.
Commitment to Innovation:
Your Company encourage its employees to be innovative and would foster this
spirit in all areas of operation particularly R&D.
Performance Measurement:
Rewards and growth of employees will be based on completely on performance
for which the goals will be clearly defined and agreed by the employees.
Training and Development:
The Training & Development program is designed to provide sufficient
training and counseling the employees to successfully perform their jobs
and the goals set up for them. In addition your Company also arranges and
supports its employees pursue further academic studies such as PhD
programmes by post graduate employees.
Employee Communication:
Employees will receive clear and timely communication on all work related
issues.
Employee Relations:
Employee relations continued to be quite satisfactory. Management never
intends to have any bias towards its employees on the basis of race, sex,
age and creed.
