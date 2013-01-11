Jupiter Bioscience Ltd Management Discussions

Jupiter Bioscience Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
JUPITER BIOSCIENCE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
Outlook on Peptide Therapeutics:
The market for peptides continues to grow in-spite of the prevailing
recession due to progress of several peptide based new drug development
projects particularly in identification and targeting specific peptide
receptors and innovative formulation methods. Some of them are in market
and many are in various clinical phases covering a range of diseases such
as infections and cancer etc.
Pharmaceutical companies are developing more complex peptides with defined
structural characteristics designed to achieve a specific biological
function. Producing these sophisticated therapeutics requires expertise
beyond conventional peptide synthesis capabilities. Similarly, value-added
technology will be the key to survival in the highly competitive non-GMP
peptide industry.
Peptides play an important role in fundamental physiological and
biochemical functions in the body. Peptide is a molecule formed by joining
two or more amino acids. When the number of amino acids is 50 or less than
50 these molecules are named as peptides while larger sequences are
referred as proteins. Peptides are key molecules in the human system and
exist as hormones, chemical mediators, and structural components are
responsible for maintaining the structure and function of the cell and on
the whole entire system.
During the past year, some companies have demonstrated success in using its
CLIPS (chemically linked peptides on scaffolds)-based peptide mimics of
discontinuous protein domains as immunogens in synthetic vaccines.
Peptide Manufacturing companies in US & Europe are having multiple
synthesis projects under way for peptides in various phases of clinical
development, including in Phase III testing.
Multinational companies with focus on peptides are establishing
manufacturing sites for large-scale cGMP peptide production using solid-
phase and Solution-phase. Ongoing manufacturing projects range from very
small peptides of 3 to 5 amino acids, to the synthesis of long peptides,
exceeding 40 amino acids in length
Applications of peptides are growing continuously. The outlook on some of
the areas is mentioned below:
Peptides in Cancer Therapy:
Therapeutic peptides have great potential as anticancer agents. This is
because of their adaptability and ease for designing as a drug candidate
and also their specificity for target. Leading commercially available drugs
in the market in this segment are Leuprolide, Goserelin, Triptorelin,
Buserelin etc which are administered for treatment of prostate and breast
cancers. Many more drugs are in the pipeline for treating various types of
cancer. Various radiopharmaceuticals based on peptides are also being used
for diagnosis and therapeutic purpose in cancer.
Peptides in Diabetes:
Diabetes is an important segment for peptide drugs. Some of the drugs in
the market include Desmopressin, Exanatide and Pramlinitide. Desmopressin a
generic peptide drug is used for treatment of type 2 diabetes associated
with frequent urination and bedwetting. Exanatide is approved as an
adjunctive therapy to improve glycemic control in patients with type 2
diabetes who have not achieved adequate glycemic control using metformin,
sulfonylurea and/or thiazolidinediene which are common oral drugs for type
2 diabetes. Pramlinitide is the first and only approved medicine in a new
class of compounds called amylinomimetics. It is approved as an adjunctive
therapy to improve glycemic control in patients with either type 2 or type
1 diabetes who are treated with meal time insulin but who have not achieved
adequate glycemic control
Peptides in Cardiovascular Disorders:
Some of the drugs in this category are Lisinopril and Ramipril. These
molecules are derivatives of peptide and are used in treatment of
hypertension, congestive heart failure, heart attacks and also in
preventing renal and retinal complications of diabetes.
Peptides as Growth Factors for Tissue Repair:
Peptide fragments are being developed for tissue repair process. When there
is damage to the tissue due to injury, peptides and peptide fragments play
an important role in the tissue repair process and also act as natural
analgesic.
Peptides as Vaccines:
Live attenuated vaccines have limitations that they have to be stored at
low temperature to retain their potency. Moreover, live attenuated vaccines
are not available for treating pathogenic bacteria. Killed vaccines are
less potent, as they can stimulate the immune system to a limited extend.
Hence, the pharma industry has turned its attention towards molecular
vaccines. Among the various types of molecules, peptides are attractive
candidates for vaccines. One of the areas where peptide molecules are being
tried as vaccines is for treatment of large variety of cancers such as
breast cancer, cervical cancer, gastric cancer, Peptide vaccines are also
being developed for infectious diseases such as Tubercolosis, influenza and
SARS. Further peptide vaccines are under investigation for prion diseases
and also for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimers disease.
Peptides as Anti-Infective Agents:
Virtually all life forms express short antimicrobial cationic peptides as
an important component of their immune defenses. These peptides serve as
endogenous antibiotics that are able to rapidly kill an unusually broad
range of bacteria, fungi and viruses. Consequently, considerable efforts
have been expended to exploit the therapeutic potential of these
antimicrobial peptides. In the last couple of years, it has become evident
that many of these peptides in addition to their direct antimicrobial
activity, also have a wide range of functions of immunity. For one class of
antimicrobial peptides, such as the human defensins, their primary role may
even be as immuno-modulators. These properties potentially provide entirely
new therapeutic approaches to anti-infective therapy.
Peptides in Cosmetics:
Peptides have great potential in cosmetics which is emerging as an
important area for peptides with several companies entering this segment.
Skin is made up of mostly collagen which gives the skin its support and
thickness. Young people have lot of collagen because of which their skin is
taut and smooth. In contrast, older people have much less collagen which
leads to thin and wrinkled skin.
Collagen is a protein and is made up long chains of amino acids. When it is
broken down, short peptides are formed. Application of topical peptide
containing creams increases the formation of collagen in the skin thereby
reducing wrinkles. Many peptides are being used and new peptides are being
developed for such properties.
2. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT:
The company continues to invest in research and development to develop new
products, new methods for analysis of these products and improvements in
manufacturing process for existing products.
Advanced Organic Chemistry:
The Advanced Organic Chemistry platform is directed towards process
innovation, process development and process optimization to arrive at cost
effective processes for manufacture of advanced organic intermediates
/penultimate intermediates and generic APIs where cost is the major driving
force. During the year the company added special emphasis on process
optimization to improve the yields of all the products manufactured by the
company
Peptide Chemistry:
The Peptide Chemistry platform is directed towards developing leadeship
across the peptide value chain of peptides starting from peptide building
blocks for therapeutics, vaccine and diagnostics for wide range of
diseases. Some of the processes were continuous efforts for enhancing the
capabilities are as follows:
* Friedel crafts reaction
* Esterification
* Active esters
* Mixed anhydrides
* Chloro carbonation
* Curtious
3. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS OPPORTUNITIES:
* Market for peptide pharmaceuticals is one of the fastest growing segments
in pharmaceuticals
* Demand for peptide pharmaceuticals to grow rapidly with large number of
molecules in clinical trials
* India emerging as a manufacturing base for global pharma
* Diversified product range
THREATS:
* Multi-national companies setting up manufacturing bases in India and
China to compete with company
* Protectionist policies in Europe, Japan and USA for importing
* Increased competition in the industry from entry of new players in both
domestic and international markets
4. PRODUCT-WISE OR CATEGORY WISE PERFORMANCE:
Sales Rs. in Lakhs
Peptides (Peptide Reagents - 11555.04
& Amino Acids)
Drug Intermediates - 10581.62
Fine Chemicals - 2690.36
Others - 483.80
Total 25310.82
5. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Your Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with its
size and nature of the business. These business control procedures ensure
efficient use and protection of the resources and compliance with the
policies, procedures and statutes. The internal control systems provide for
well-documented policies, guidelines, authorizations and approval
procedures. Your company has professional firms on its internal audit panel
who review the adequacy and effectiveness of all internal controls laid
down by the management and suggest necessary improvements. The senior
management reviews on a monthly basis the findings of the internal audit
department while the Audit Committee of the Board reviews on a quarterly
basis the internal auditors findings and recommendations.
6. HUMAN RESOURCES:
Our Philosophy:
Your Company attracts and retains qualified, productive and motivated
employees. Our Human resource programs are based on the business philosophy
and the operational strategy of the Company.
Commitment to Excellence:
Your Company is committed to multi-skills development of its employees to
enhance their performance. Your Companys endeavor is to provide projects
which would facilitate the employees to take on a wide range of
responsibilities and prepare them with skill sets in broad areas of
operations.
Commitment to Innovation:
Your Company encourage its employees to be innovative and would foster this
spirit in all areas of operation particularly R&D.
Performance Measurement:
Rewards and growth of employees will be based on completely on performance
for which the goals will be clearly defined and agreed by the employees.
Training and Development:
The Training & Development program is designed to provide sufficient
training and counseling the employees to successfully perform their jobs
and the goals set up for them. In addition your Company also arranges and
supports its employees pursue further academic studies such as PhD
programmes by post graduate employees.
Employee Communication:
Employees will receive clear and timely communication on all work related
issues.
Employee Relations:
Employee relations continued to be quite satisfactory. Management never
intends to have any bias towards its employees on the basis of race, sex,
age and creed.
By Order of th Board
for JUPITER BIOSCIENCE LIMITED
Venkat R. Kalavakolanu
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: Bidar
Date : September 5, 2010