Jupiter Bioscience Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
107.38
61.08
45.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
691.35
307.9
280.86
Net Worth
798.73
368.98
326.19
Minority Interest
Debt
403.92
394.06
277
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.84
14.5
10.36
Total Liabilities
1,219.49
777.54
613.55
Fixed Assets
542.15
458.15
350.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
503.04
177.84
147.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
171.15
137.95
114.29
Inventories
67.4
59.28
49.63
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
63.92
43.6
38.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
68.37
46.87
44.99
Sundry Creditors
-7.6
-4.13
-5.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.94
-7.67
-13.35
Cash
3.15
3.6
0.77
Total Assets
1,219.49
777.54
613.55
