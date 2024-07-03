Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Summary

Jupiter Infomedia Limited was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Jupiter Infomedia Private Limited on 4th April, 2005. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Jupiter Infomedia Ltd on 8th May, 2012. The Company is one of Indias leading web Infomedia Company with online publication on Business, Encyclopedia, Yellowpages, News & Events related to India.Jupiter is a leading provider of online information in India. At present, it has three verticals, which comprise online business directory (operating through www.JimTrade.com), Encyclopedia on India (operating through www.IndiaNetzone.com) and online yellowpages directory division (operating through www.jimyellowpages.com).JimTrade.com portal has been designed to function as the most integrated and accessible sourcing tool for B2B buyers across India. JimTrade is available in online, print and software versions to reach all SMEs in India seeking vendor development opportunities. JimYellowpages.com offers complete contact details of SMEs from 100+ Indian cities to give exposure to each small and medium scale business unit irrespective of its location in India. IndiaNetzone is the Indias most informative and descriptive portal providing in depth information on arts, entertainment, health, sports, society, travel and various other interesting subjects.The Company created a milestone and made the public issue of 20,40,000 shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 10 per share and got the shares listed on SME Platform of BSE Ltd in 2012-13. It developed and promoted the websites for its clients in 2014. In June, 2014, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Jineshvar Securities Private Limited. It launched a web directory project, JimDirectory.com. during the year 2018. It launched industry-specific B2B Directory in print and digital formats to offer complete sourcing solution to global buyers of Indian products; launched its fourth vertical JimSMEnews.com in during the year 2019-20. It launched second edition of Jim Trade Directory. All India Directory of Printing and Packaging Industry. The directory published information of 10,000+ manufacturers.