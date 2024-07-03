iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Share Price

53.8
(-0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:01:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open53.85
  • Day's High55.8
  • 52 Wk High59.39
  • Prev. Close53.85
  • Day's Low51.5
  • 52 Wk Low 31.5
  • Turnover (lac)5.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

53.85

Prev. Close

53.85

Turnover(Lac.)

5.24

Day's High

55.8

Day's Low

51.5

52 Week's High

59.39

52 Week's Low

31.5

Book Value

9.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.73%

Non-Promoter- 29.26%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.02

0.45

0.29

0.38

Net Worth

9

10.47

10.31

10.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.16

0.25

0.46

0.6

yoy growth (%)

-35.43

-45.62

-23.79

34.48

Raw materials

0

-0.02

0

0

As % of sales

0

11.68

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.23

-0.12

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.14

-0.4

-0.24

0.91

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.27

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.02

0.04

0.09

-0.12

Working capital

0.31

0.38

-0.01

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.43

-45.62

-23.79

34.48

Op profit growth

-84.83

2,570.64

-107.07

106.28

EBIT growth

-135.01

65.56

-126.94

4,022.81

Net profit growth

-131.83

144.95

-118.6

1,188.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.8

5.39

4.34

0.97

-0.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.8

5.39

4.34

0.97

-0.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.73

5.64

1.21

0.48

0.13

View Annually Results

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jupiter Infomedia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Umesh Modi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manisha U Modi

Independent Director

Digesh Manilal Rambhia

Independent Director

Jay I Desai

Independent Director

Akshay Desai

Independent Director

Anil Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MITALI KHUNTETA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jupiter Infomedia Ltd

Summary

Jupiter Infomedia Limited was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Jupiter Infomedia Private Limited on 4th April, 2005. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Jupiter Infomedia Ltd on 8th May, 2012. The Company is one of Indias leading web Infomedia Company with online publication on Business, Encyclopedia, Yellowpages, News & Events related to India.Jupiter is a leading provider of online information in India. At present, it has three verticals, which comprise online business directory (operating through www.JimTrade.com), Encyclopedia on India (operating through www.IndiaNetzone.com) and online yellowpages directory division (operating through www.jimyellowpages.com).JimTrade.com portal has been designed to function as the most integrated and accessible sourcing tool for B2B buyers across India. JimTrade is available in online, print and software versions to reach all SMEs in India seeking vendor development opportunities. JimYellowpages.com offers complete contact details of SMEs from 100+ Indian cities to give exposure to each small and medium scale business unit irrespective of its location in India. IndiaNetzone is the Indias most informative and descriptive portal providing in depth information on arts, entertainment, health, sports, society, travel and various other interesting subjects.The Company created a milestone and made the public issue of 20,40,000 shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 10 p
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jupiter Infomedia Ltd share price today?

The Jupiter Infomedia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd is ₹53.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd is 0 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jupiter Infomedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd is ₹31.5 and ₹59.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd?

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.15%, 3 Years at 29.23%, 1 Year at 65.18%, 6 Month at 52.64%, 3 Month at 37.09% and 1 Month at 6.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.73 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Infomedia Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.