SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹53.85
Prev. Close₹53.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.24
Day's High₹55.8
Day's Low₹51.5
52 Week's High₹59.39
52 Week's Low₹31.5
Book Value₹9.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.02
0.45
0.29
0.38
Net Worth
9
10.47
10.31
10.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.16
0.25
0.46
0.6
yoy growth (%)
-35.43
-45.62
-23.79
34.48
Raw materials
0
-0.02
0
0
As % of sales
0
11.68
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.23
-0.12
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.14
-0.4
-0.24
0.91
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.27
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.02
0.04
0.09
-0.12
Working capital
0.31
0.38
-0.01
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.43
-45.62
-23.79
34.48
Op profit growth
-84.83
2,570.64
-107.07
106.28
EBIT growth
-135.01
65.56
-126.94
4,022.81
Net profit growth
-131.83
144.95
-118.6
1,188.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.8
5.39
4.34
0.97
-0.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.8
5.39
4.34
0.97
-0.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.73
5.64
1.21
0.48
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Umesh Modi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manisha U Modi
Independent Director
Digesh Manilal Rambhia
Independent Director
Jay I Desai
Independent Director
Akshay Desai
Independent Director
Anil Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MITALI KHUNTETA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Jupiter Infomedia Limited was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Jupiter Infomedia Private Limited on 4th April, 2005. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Jupiter Infomedia Ltd on 8th May, 2012. The Company is one of Indias leading web Infomedia Company with online publication on Business, Encyclopedia, Yellowpages, News & Events related to India.Jupiter is a leading provider of online information in India. At present, it has three verticals, which comprise online business directory (operating through www.JimTrade.com), Encyclopedia on India (operating through www.IndiaNetzone.com) and online yellowpages directory division (operating through www.jimyellowpages.com).JimTrade.com portal has been designed to function as the most integrated and accessible sourcing tool for B2B buyers across India. JimTrade is available in online, print and software versions to reach all SMEs in India seeking vendor development opportunities. JimYellowpages.com offers complete contact details of SMEs from 100+ Indian cities to give exposure to each small and medium scale business unit irrespective of its location in India. IndiaNetzone is the Indias most informative and descriptive portal providing in depth information on arts, entertainment, health, sports, society, travel and various other interesting subjects.The Company created a milestone and made the public issue of 20,40,000 shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 10 p
The Jupiter Infomedia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd is ₹53.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd is 0 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jupiter Infomedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd is ₹31.5 and ₹59.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.15%, 3 Years at 29.23%, 1 Year at 65.18%, 6 Month at 52.64%, 3 Month at 37.09% and 1 Month at 6.19%.
