Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Quarterly Results

52
(2.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.66

1.26

2.74

1.2

0.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.66

1.26

2.74

1.2

0.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.45

3.92

4.82

1.1

2.84

Total Income

9.1

5.18

7.56

2.3

3.32

Total Expenditure

1.19

1.04

3.38

0.7

0.52

PBIDT

7.92

4.14

4.18

1.59

2.8

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

7.92

4.14

4.18

1.59

2.8

Depreciation

0.09

0.09

0.1

0.1

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.79

0.19

1.12

0.21

0.04

Deferred Tax

0.06

0.4

0.13

-0.03

0.34

Reported Profit After Tax

5.97

3.46

2.82

1.32

2.34

Minority Interest After NP

2.58

0.98

1.74

0.35

0.67

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.39

2.48

1.08

0.97

1.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.39

2.48

1.08

0.97

1.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.38

2.48

1.08

0.97

1.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,200

328.57

152.55

132.5

583.33

PBDTM(%)

1,200

328.57

152.55

132.5

583.33

PATM(%)

904.54

274.6

102.91

110

487.5

QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Infomedia Ltd

