Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.66
1.26
2.74
1.2
0.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.66
1.26
2.74
1.2
0.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.45
3.92
4.82
1.1
2.84
Total Income
9.1
5.18
7.56
2.3
3.32
Total Expenditure
1.19
1.04
3.38
0.7
0.52
PBIDT
7.92
4.14
4.18
1.59
2.8
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
7.92
4.14
4.18
1.59
2.8
Depreciation
0.09
0.09
0.1
0.1
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.79
0.19
1.12
0.21
0.04
Deferred Tax
0.06
0.4
0.13
-0.03
0.34
Reported Profit After Tax
5.97
3.46
2.82
1.32
2.34
Minority Interest After NP
2.58
0.98
1.74
0.35
0.67
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.39
2.48
1.08
0.97
1.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.39
2.48
1.08
0.97
1.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.38
2.48
1.08
0.97
1.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,200
328.57
152.55
132.5
583.33
PBDTM(%)
1,200
328.57
152.55
132.5
583.33
PATM(%)
904.54
274.6
102.91
110
487.5
