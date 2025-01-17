Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.35
185.46
-16.82
16.4
Op profit growth
-127.76
670.93
-191.82
-13.73
EBIT growth
-169.45
150.61
-124.86
-347.08
Net profit growth
-150
216.15
-117.21
-344.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
34.24
-79.71
-29.51
26.73
EBIT margin
69.12
-64.33
-73.28
245.16
Net profit margin
40.35
-52.17
-47.11
227.6
RoCE
6.69
-9.44
-3.55
14.84
RoNW
0.97
-1.91
-0.57
3.45
RoA
0.97
-1.91
-0.57
3.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.39
-0.78
0
1.44
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.25
-0.96
-0.52
1.18
Book value per share
10.2
9.82
10.62
10.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
76.92
-27.37
0
51.7
P/CEPS
117.97
-22.03
-137.6
63.02
P/B
2.93
2.17
6.76
6.77
EV/EBIDTA
37.02
-27.24
-648.95
41.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
6.94
Tax payout
-41.6
-22.99
-35.7
-7.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.62
3.63
0
2.88
Inventory days
101.33
29.11
0
0
Creditor days
-2.85
-0.67
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
18.78
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.21
0.06
0.38
-0.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-34.65
-127.12
0
0
Employee costs
-16.16
-19.45
-35.08
-30.14
Other costs
-14.94
-33.13
-94.43
-43.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.