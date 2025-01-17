iifl-logo-icon 1
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Key Ratios

47.99
(1.14%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.35

185.46

-16.82

16.4

Op profit growth

-127.76

670.93

-191.82

-13.73

EBIT growth

-169.45

150.61

-124.86

-347.08

Net profit growth

-150

216.15

-117.21

-344.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

34.24

-79.71

-29.51

26.73

EBIT margin

69.12

-64.33

-73.28

245.16

Net profit margin

40.35

-52.17

-47.11

227.6

RoCE

6.69

-9.44

-3.55

14.84

RoNW

0.97

-1.91

-0.57

3.45

RoA

0.97

-1.91

-0.57

3.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.39

-0.78

0

1.44

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.25

-0.96

-0.52

1.18

Book value per share

10.2

9.82

10.62

10.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

76.92

-27.37

0

51.7

P/CEPS

117.97

-22.03

-137.6

63.02

P/B

2.93

2.17

6.76

6.77

EV/EBIDTA

37.02

-27.24

-648.95

41.14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

6.94

Tax payout

-41.6

-22.99

-35.7

-7.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5.62

3.63

0

2.88

Inventory days

101.33

29.11

0

0

Creditor days

-2.85

-0.67

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

18.78

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.21

0.06

0.38

-0.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-34.65

-127.12

0

0

Employee costs

-16.16

-19.45

-35.08

-30.14

Other costs

-14.94

-33.13

-94.43

-43.11

