Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.06
3.59
3.88
0.53
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.06
3.59
3.88
0.53
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.91
2.81
1.24
0.35
0.14
Total Income
8.97
6.4
5.11
0.89
0.18
Total Expenditure
1.65
3.23
4.1
0.22
0.4
PBIDT
7.32
3.17
1.02
0.66
-0.22
Interest
0
0
0
0
0.04
PBDT
7.32
3.17
1.02
0.66
-0.26
Depreciation
0.26
0.18
0.14
0.1
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.33
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.53
0.4
0.1
0.09
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
6.2
2.58
0.78
0.47
-0.35
Minority Interest After NP
1.82
0.77
0.33
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.38
1.81
0.46
0.47
-0.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.91
0.02
-0.23
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.38
1.81
-0.45
0.45
-0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.37
1.81
0.46
0.47
-0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
355.33
88.3
26.28
124.52
-550
PBDTM(%)
355.33
88.3
26.28
124.52
-650
PATM(%)
300.97
71.86
20.1
88.67
-875
