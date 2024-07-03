iifl-logo-icon 1
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Nine Monthly Results

51.99
(0.54%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.06

3.59

3.88

0.53

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.06

3.59

3.88

0.53

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.91

2.81

1.24

0.35

0.14

Total Income

8.97

6.4

5.11

0.89

0.18

Total Expenditure

1.65

3.23

4.1

0.22

0.4

PBIDT

7.32

3.17

1.02

0.66

-0.22

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.04

PBDT

7.32

3.17

1.02

0.66

-0.26

Depreciation

0.26

0.18

0.14

0.1

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.33

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.53

0.4

0.1

0.09

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

6.2

2.58

0.78

0.47

-0.35

Minority Interest After NP

1.82

0.77

0.33

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.38

1.81

0.46

0.47

-0.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.91

0.02

-0.23

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.38

1.81

-0.45

0.45

-0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.37

1.81

0.46

0.47

-0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

355.33

88.3

26.28

124.52

-550

PBDTM(%)

355.33

88.3

26.28

124.52

-650

PATM(%)

300.97

71.86

20.1

88.67

-875

Jupiter Info.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Infomedia Ltd

