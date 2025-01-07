Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.16
0.25
0.46
0.6
yoy growth (%)
-35.43
-45.62
-23.79
34.48
Raw materials
0
-0.02
0
0
As % of sales
0
11.68
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.23
-0.12
-0.1
As % of sales
72.16
95.26
28.02
18.12
Other costs
-0.11
-0.46
-0.35
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.14
185.88
75.9
39.56
Operating profit
-0.07
-0.48
-0.01
0.25
OPM
-45.3
-192.84
-3.92
42.31
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.27
-0.25
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.35
0.26
0.04
0.91
Profit before tax
0.14
-0.4
-0.24
0.91
Taxes
-0.02
0.04
0.09
-0.12
Tax rate
-19.58
-11.55
-40.21
-13.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.11
-0.36
-0.14
0.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.11
-0.36
-0.14
0.79
yoy growth (%)
-131.83
144.95
-118.6
1,188.39
NPM
70.98
-143.94
-31.95
130.86
