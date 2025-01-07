iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.99
(0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:31:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Infomedia Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.16

0.25

0.46

0.6

yoy growth (%)

-35.43

-45.62

-23.79

34.48

Raw materials

0

-0.02

0

0

As % of sales

0

11.68

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.23

-0.12

-0.1

As % of sales

72.16

95.26

28.02

18.12

Other costs

-0.11

-0.46

-0.35

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.14

185.88

75.9

39.56

Operating profit

-0.07

-0.48

-0.01

0.25

OPM

-45.3

-192.84

-3.92

42.31

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.27

-0.25

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.35

0.26

0.04

0.91

Profit before tax

0.14

-0.4

-0.24

0.91

Taxes

-0.02

0.04

0.09

-0.12

Tax rate

-19.58

-11.55

-40.21

-13.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.11

-0.36

-0.14

0.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.11

-0.36

-0.14

0.79

yoy growth (%)

-131.83

144.95

-118.6

1,188.39

NPM

70.98

-143.94

-31.95

130.86

Jupiter Info. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Infomedia Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.