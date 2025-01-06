iifl-logo-icon 1
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

50.99
(-5.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Infomedia Ltd

Jupiter Info. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.14

-0.4

-0.24

0.91

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.27

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.02

0.04

0.09

-0.12

Working capital

0.31

0.38

-0.01

-0.02

Other operating items

Operating

0.28

-0.16

-0.43

0.51

Capital expenditure

0

0.22

0.73

-0.41

Free cash flow

0.28

0.05

0.29

0.1

Equity raised

0.52

1.38

1.93

0.9

Investing

0.06

-3.28

-0.08

0.6

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.1

Net in cash

0.87

-1.84

2.15

1.72

