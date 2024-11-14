Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results JUPITER INFOMEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the registered office of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company with Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Dear Sir/ Maam, With reference to the captioned subject matter and pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., on November 14, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved- 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024; Accordingly, with regards to aforesaid, we are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024; b. Auditors Limited Review Report on the Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

As per attached Annexure.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

JUPITER INFOMEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 at the registered office of the Company pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company with Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Kindly note the same and acknowledge the receipt. Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., on August 12, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved- 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024; Accordingly, with regards to aforesaid, we are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024; b. Auditors Limited Review Report on the Results for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 01:00 p.m. Kindly find the same attached herewith and acknowledge the receipt. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 held on August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 2 May 2024

JUPITER INFOMEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 08 2024 at the registered office of the Company pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., May 08, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024; Accordingly, with regards to aforesaid we are enclosing the following: Serial No. 1:a. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024; b. Auditors Report for the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth/ Last Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; c. Declaration with respect to the unmodified opinion of the Auditor. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 01:00 p.m. Audited Financial Results for the Fourth/Last Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024, along with other required details (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024