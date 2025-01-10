To The Members of

K Z LEASING & FINANCE LTD AHMEDABAD Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying IND AS Financial Statements of K Z LEASING & FINANCE LTD (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (“Ind AS”) prescribed under Section 133 of the act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-mentioned reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the above-mentioned reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions as per the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intendss to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(iii) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(vi) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”, (vii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration spaid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(viii) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) A] The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

B] the management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

C] Based on such audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (A) and (B) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April,2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 however software used does not have a feature of recording audit trail (Edit Log) facility.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements” of Our Independent Audit Report of even date on the Financial Statements of K Z LEASING & FINANCE LTD for the Year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital work in progress and relevant details of right of use Assets. B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets, wherever applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a programme of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, portion of the fixed assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is a non-banking finance company (‘NBFC) and does not hold any inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 Crores from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 2(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to it. (

iii) a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest amount is as stipulated and payment of interest has been regular

d) The company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and /or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. There are no amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

e) As the Companys principal business is to give loans, clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company has granted Loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024. Therefore, the reporting requirement under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) ofthe Companies Act,2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, income tax deducted at source, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of disputes are as under:

Name of The Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates 1 Income tax Act, 1961 Interest on Payment & Deduction u/s 201 3552.00 FY 2023-24 2 Income tax Act, 1961 Interest on Payment & Deduction u/s 201 8869.50 FY 2020-21

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, goods and service tax, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to use the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) (a) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) (a) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Section 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard 18 “Related Party Disclosures” specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system as per provision of Section 138 of the Companies Act,2013.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

(xvii) (a) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately Preceding financial year.

(xviii) (a) The statutory auditors of the Company has resigned during the year. There were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors;

(xix) (a) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, (Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern) other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes me to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and We neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 Clause (xx) of the order does not arise.

(xxi) (a) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(F) under the heading “Report on Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements” of Our Independent Audit Report of even date on the Financial Statements of K Z LEASING & FINANCE LTD for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of K Z LEASING & FINANCE LTD (“the Company”) as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind As financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an th adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.