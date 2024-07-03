iifl-logo-icon 1
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

34.51
(-7.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.5
  • Day's High41.5
  • 52 Wk High43.79
  • Prev. Close37.3
  • Day's Low34.26
  • 52 Wk Low 25.06
  • Turnover (lac)0.77
  • P/E5.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value80.56
  • EPS6.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

41.5

Prev. Close

37.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.77

Day's High

41.5

Day's Low

34.26

52 Week's High

43.79

52 Week's Low

25.06

Book Value

80.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.49

P/E

5.57

EPS

6.7

Divi. Yield

0

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.25%

Non-Promoter- 69.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.04

3.04

3.04

3.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.69

13.91

15.04

13.42

Net Worth

20.73

16.95

18.08

16.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.15

-2.45

0.16

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pravinbhai K Patel

Director & CFO

Ankit P Patel

Executive Director

ChaitaliAnkitkumar Patel

Independent Director

Kantibhai Sendharam Patel

Independent Director

Babulal Maganlal Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parth Sharadchandra Shah

Independent Director

ARUNBHAI SHANKERLAL PATEL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

K. Z. Leasing & Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 7, 1986 and converted into a Public Limited Company on July 19, 1991. It is a profit-making and dividend paying company. At present, the Company is engaged into finance business and have expanded its activities in leasing, hire purchase, bills discounting, investment & trading services and consultancy services. The Companys business is established in Gujarat through its branches at Vijapur, Visagar, Mehsana and Surat.The Company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1995 which received an overwhelming response. It was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The main object behind the establishment of the Company is to provide finance by way of lease and hire purchase towards machineries, trucks, vehicles, etc.Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) plays a pivotal role in the development of Nation by promoting livelihood and creating Jobs. They offer the best financial services to them, thus being instrumental in their development. The interest rate for the product ranges between 16% - 20%. Finance Company provides customised and flexible loans for new and used two wheeler vehicles. The Company also provides individuals and small business loans for three-wheeled vehicles, for the primary purpose of carrying goods or passengers.
Company FAQs

What is the K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹10.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd is 5.57 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹25.06 and ₹43.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd?

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.80%, 3 Years at 28.82%, 1 Year at 41.45%, 6 Month at 20.13%, 3 Month at 9.74% and 1 Month at -1.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.75 %

