SectorFinance
Open₹41.5
Prev. Close₹37.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.77
Day's High₹41.5
Day's Low₹34.26
52 Week's High₹43.79
52 Week's Low₹25.06
Book Value₹80.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.49
P/E5.57
EPS6.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.04
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.69
13.91
15.04
13.42
Net Worth
20.73
16.95
18.08
16.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.15
-2.45
0.16
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pravinbhai K Patel
Director & CFO
Ankit P Patel
Executive Director
ChaitaliAnkitkumar Patel
Independent Director
Kantibhai Sendharam Patel
Independent Director
Babulal Maganlal Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parth Sharadchandra Shah
Independent Director
ARUNBHAI SHANKERLAL PATEL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
K. Z. Leasing & Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 7, 1986 and converted into a Public Limited Company on July 19, 1991. It is a profit-making and dividend paying company. At present, the Company is engaged into finance business and have expanded its activities in leasing, hire purchase, bills discounting, investment & trading services and consultancy services. The Companys business is established in Gujarat through its branches at Vijapur, Visagar, Mehsana and Surat.The Company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1995 which received an overwhelming response. It was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The main object behind the establishment of the Company is to provide finance by way of lease and hire purchase towards machineries, trucks, vehicles, etc.Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) plays a pivotal role in the development of Nation by promoting livelihood and creating Jobs. They offer the best financial services to them, thus being instrumental in their development. The interest rate for the product ranges between 16% - 20%. Finance Company provides customised and flexible loans for new and used two wheeler vehicles. The Company also provides individuals and small business loans for three-wheeled vehicles, for the primary purpose of carrying goods or passengers.
Read More
The K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹10.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd is 5.57 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹25.06 and ₹43.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.80%, 3 Years at 28.82%, 1 Year at 41.45%, 6 Month at 20.13%, 3 Month at 9.74% and 1 Month at -1.53%.
