K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.15
-2.45
0.16
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
2.15
-2.45
0.16
-0.04
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.01
0
Free cash flow
2.15
-2.44
0.17
-0.04
Equity raised
21.75
13.41
10.59
10.93
Investing
5.9
5.17
-0.5
-1.23
Financing
9.36
4.45
0.97
0.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.16
20.59
11.23
10.54
