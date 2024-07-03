K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.33
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.33
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
-0.02
Total Income
0.31
Total Expenditure
0.22
PBIDT
0.09
Interest
0.14
PBDT
-0.05
Depreciation
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,340
Public Shareholding (%)
76.95
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
701
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
23.05
PBIDTM(%)
27.27
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
-18.18
