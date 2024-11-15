Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

K.Z.LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact the following business:- 1. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. It is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company was held on 14th November, 2024, i.e. Thursday from 11.30 AM to 12:45 PM, at the Registered Office of the Company, and resolutions related to following agenda were passed: 1. Adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

K.Z.LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we are pleased to inform you that we are holding a Board Meeting of our Company on 6th September 2024 Friday at 11:00 am to consider and approve the following business. To consider and approve Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting; To consider and approve Directors Report along with its annexures for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; To appoint M/s. GKV & Associates(Practicing Company Secretary) as a Scrutinizer for E-voting of 38th AGM; To Discuss other matters related to Annual General Meeting; Any Other business with the permission of chair It is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company was held on 6th September, 2024, i.e. Friday from 11.00 am to 12.00 am, at the Registered Office of the Company, and resolutions related to following agenda were passed: 1. approve Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting 2. approve Directors Report along with its annexures for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 3. Fix the date, time and venue of 38thAnnual General meeting to be held by the Company. 4. Approve M/s. GKV & Associates (Practicing Company Secretary) as a Scrutinizer for E-voting of 38th AGM; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

K.Z.LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we are pleased to inform you that we are holding a Board Meeting of our Company on 12th August 2024 Wednesday at 12.00 am for consideration of Unaudited results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 It is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company was held on 12th August, 2024, i.e. Monday from 12.30 pm to 02.00 pm, at the Registered Office of the Company, and resolutions related to following agenda were passed: 1. Adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

K.Z.LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we are pleased to inform you that we are holding a Board Meeting of our Company on 30th May 2024 Thursday at 2.00 pm for consideration of audited results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. It is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2024 from 03.30 pm to 06.00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company, and resolutions related to following agenda were passed: 1) Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended31st March, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. 2) Appointment of GKV &Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2023-24 and 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024