This is to inform you that pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act,2013, read with Rule 20 of the Companies ( Management and Administration Rules, 2014 as amended and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has decided to provide e- voting facility to its Members to exercise their votes electronically for transacting the items of the business, as per details set out in the Notice convening the ensuring 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Saturday, 28th September, 2024. Pursuant to Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules,2014 the Company has fixed the Cut-Off date (record date) as 21st September, 2024, to determine the entitlement of voting rights of the Members for E-voting. It is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of our Company was held on 6th September, 2024, i.e. Friday from 11.00 am to 12.00 am, at the Registered Office of the Company, and resolutions related to following agenda were passed: 1. approve Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting 2. approve Directors Report along with its annexures for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 3. Fix the date, time and venue of 38thAnnual General meeting to be held by the Company. 4. Approve M/s. GKV & Associates (Practicing Company Secretary) as a Scrutinizer for E-voting of 38th AGM; In According with the Regulation 44 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements)Rules 2015, please find the voting results of the Resolutions passed at the 38th Annual General Meeting along with the Scrutinizers Report enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)