K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

K. Z. Leasing & Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 7, 1986 and converted into a Public Limited Company on July 19, 1991. It is a profit-making and dividend paying company. At present, the Company is engaged into finance business and have expanded its activities in leasing, hire purchase, bills discounting, investment & trading services and consultancy services. The Companys business is established in Gujarat through its branches at Vijapur, Visagar, Mehsana and Surat.The Company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1995 which received an overwhelming response. It was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The main object behind the establishment of the Company is to provide finance by way of lease and hire purchase towards machineries, trucks, vehicles, etc.Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) plays a pivotal role in the development of Nation by promoting livelihood and creating Jobs. They offer the best financial services to them, thus being instrumental in their development. The interest rate for the product ranges between 16% - 20%. Finance Company provides customised and flexible loans for new and used two wheeler vehicles. The Company also provides individuals and small business loans for three-wheeled vehicles, for the primary purpose of carrying goods or passengers.