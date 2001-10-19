<dhhead>Independent Auditor’s Report</dhhead>

To the members of KABSONS INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Hyderabad

Report on the Financial Statements:

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KABSONS INDUSTRIES LIMITED("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report ,the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Company has not adopted and complied with the requirements of Ind AS-19 ‘Employee Benefits’ in respect of the Gratuity liability which constitute a departure from the Accounting standards mentioned in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 referred in section 133 of the Act. In view of this the liability of the company in this regard could not be ascertained. Consequently, we are unable to comment about the impact of the same on the profit for the year, income tax and shareholder’s funds.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to Note 33.1 in the financial statements which states that the Company had decided not to provide interest on dealer/distributor depostis for the reasons explained in the said note. Our opinion is not modified in this reagard.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Deferred Tax Assets

Key Audit matter description:

The Company has not recognised deferred tax asset for deductible temporary differences and unused tax losses. As, the utilization of deferred tax assets is dependent on the company’s ability to generate future taxable profits sufficient to utilize deductible temporary differences and tax losses before they expire. We determined this to be a key audit matter due to inherent limitations in estimation and uncertainty in forecasting the amount and timing of future taxable profits and the reversal of temporary differences and utilization of tax losses.

Management has supported the non -utilization of the deferred tax assets mainly with taxable income projections which contain estimates of and tax strategies for future taxable income. Changes in the industrial scenario, the business and its markets and changes in regulations may impact these projections.

Principal Audit procedures

Our audit procedures include, among others, evaluating the future estimated business projections and projected tax computations prepared by the company to assess the recognition and measurement of the current tax and deferred tax assets and liabilities and evaluate the compliance with tax legislation. We paid attention to Long-term Forecasts and critically assessed the assumptions and judgements underlying these forecasts by considering the historical accuracy of forecasts and the sensitivities of the profit forecasts. We assessed the adequacy and the level of estimation involved.

Report on Other information other than Financial statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financialstatements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: • identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced.We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditor ’s Report) Order,2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Companies Act,2013 we report that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 excepting Ind AS 19 ( Employee Benefits); e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on31stMarch2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure B", Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements ; g) with respect to Managerial Remuneration to be included in the Auditor’s report under Section 197(16): Company has not paid any remuneration to the directors other than sitting fees to independent directors. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us; h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact ofpending litigations on its financial position inits Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 33to the Ind AS financial statements; ii. the Company has nolong-termcontracts and did not have derivative contracts; and iii. the instance of delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company is as given below.

Amount (Rs.) Period to which amount relates to Due date 22.55 1994-95 19.10.2001

iv.(a) the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the accounts,no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by theCompany , to or in, any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or thelike on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,other than as disclosed in the accounts, no funds (whichare material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from anyperson or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in thecircumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above,contain any material misstatement

v. the Company had not declared or paid any dividend during the year under Report.

V i based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.