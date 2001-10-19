<dhhead>Independent Auditor’s Report</dhhead>
To the members of KABSONS INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Hyderabad
Report on the Financial Statements:
Qualified Opinion
We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KABSONS INDUSTRIES LIMITED("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report ,the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Qualified Opinion
The Company has not adopted and complied with the requirements of Ind AS-19 ‘Employee Benefits’ in respect of the Gratuity liability which constitute a departure from the Accounting standards mentioned in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 referred in section 133 of the Act. In view of this the liability of the company in this regard could not be ascertained. Consequently, we are unable to comment about the impact of the same on the profit for the year, income tax and shareholder’s funds.
We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.
Emphasis of matter
We draw attention to Note 33.1 in the financial statements which states that the Company had decided not to provide interest on dealer/distributor depostis for the reasons explained in the said note. Our opinion is not modified in this reagard.
Key Audit Matters
Key Audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
Deferred Tax Assets
Key Audit matter description:
The Company has not recognised deferred tax asset for deductible temporary differences and unused tax losses. As, the utilization of deferred tax assets is dependent on the company’s ability to generate future taxable profits sufficient to utilize deductible temporary differences and tax losses before they expire. We determined this to be a key audit matter due to inherent limitations in estimation and uncertainty in forecasting the amount and timing of future taxable profits and the reversal of temporary differences and utilization of tax losses.
Management has supported the non -utilization of the deferred tax assets mainly with taxable income projections which contain estimates of and tax strategies for future taxable income. Changes in the industrial scenario, the business and its markets and changes in regulations may impact these projections.
Principal Audit procedures
Our audit procedures include, among others, evaluating the future estimated business projections and projected tax computations prepared by the company to assess the recognition and measurement of the current tax and deferred tax assets and liabilities and evaluate the compliance with tax legislation. We paid attention to Long-term Forecasts and critically assessed the assumptions and judgements underlying these forecasts by considering the historical accuracy of forecasts and the sensitivities of the profit forecasts. We assessed the adequacy and the level of estimation involved.
Report on Other information other than Financial statements
The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financialstatements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements:
The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.
This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.
Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: • identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;
• obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;
• evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;
• conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;
• evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced.We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
1) As required by the Companies (Auditor ’s Report) Order,2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.
2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Companies Act,2013 we report that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 excepting Ind AS 19 ( Employee Benefits); e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on31stMarch2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in
"Annexure B", Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements ; g) with respect to Managerial Remuneration to be included in the Auditor’s report under Section 197(16): Company has not paid any remuneration to the directors other than sitting fees to independent directors. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us; h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact ofpending litigations on its financial position inits Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 33to the Ind AS financial statements; ii. the Company has nolong-termcontracts and did not have derivative contracts; and iii. the instance of delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company is as given below.
|
Amount (Rs.)
|
Period to which amount relates to
|
Due date
|
22.55
|
1994-95
|
19.10.2001
iv.(a) the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the accounts,no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by theCompany , to or in, any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or thelike on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,other than as disclosed in the accounts, no funds (whichare material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from anyperson or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in thecircumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above,contain any material misstatement
v. the Company had not declared or paid any dividend during the year under Report.
V i based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.
|
for K. S. RAO &Co
|
Chartered Accountants
|
FirmRegistrationNo:003109S
|
Place: Hyderabad
|
Sd/-
|
Date:27th MAY 2024
|
(P. GOVARDHANA REDDY)
|
Partner
|
Membership no:029193
|
UDIN:24029193BKFELJ9984
ANNEXURE ‘A’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date to the members of Kabsons Industries Limited for the year ended 31st March,2024.
Statement on the Companies (Auditor’s Report) order, 2020
On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that: i) (a) (A) the Company maintains proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative
details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.
(B) the Company maintains proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets (b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the Lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company ; (d) the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment.
(e) no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder ii) (a ) the inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year under report and the discrepancies noticed during such physical verification of inventories as compared to book records have been properly dealt with in the books of account; (b ) the Company has not availed any working capital limits on the security of current assets . Hence Para 3(ii) (b ) of the said Order is not applicable regarding the submission of quarterly returns . iii) the company has not made investments in provided any guarantee or security,granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans ,secured or unsecured ,to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties . Therefore, the provisions of sub Clauses (a) to (f) of clause (iii) of Para 3 of the said Order are not applicable for the year under report iv) in view of our comment given in clause (iii) above clause (iv) of the above said Order is not applicable in respect of compliance with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act; v) the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Hence the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevantprovisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed there under, do not apply to this Company.
vi) maintenance of cost records has not been specified bytheCentralGovernment under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence para 3 clause (vi) of the afore said Order is not applicable.
vii) (a) the company is regular in depositing statutory dues with appropriate authorities except the investor education and protection fund.
|
Amount (Rs.)
|
Period to which amount relates to
|
Due date
|
22.55
|
1994-95
|
19.10.2001
(b) On the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, customs duty, excise duty, service tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute;
viii) there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, reporting under para3 clause (viii) is not applicable
ix) according to the records of the company examined by us the company had not borrowed any loan from any lender.Therefore, the provision of subclause (a) to (f) of clause (ix) of para 3 of the Order is not applicable;
x) (a)The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Therefore, the provision of clause 3(x) (a ) of the Order is not applicable;
(b ) the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully ,partially or optionally convertible) during the year .Hence para 3(x) (b) of the said Order is not applicable
xi) ( a ) during the course of our examination of the booksand records of the company, carried out in accordance with the Generally Accepted Auditing Practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by itsofficersoremployees,noticedorreportedduringthe year, nor we have been informed any such cases by the management;
( b) no report , under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, is filed with the Central Government during the year and as on the date of issuance of our Audit Report;
(c ) as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year
xii) thecompanyisnotaNidhi CompanyTherefore, the provisions of sub clauses (a) to (c) of clause (xii) para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company during the year under report;
xiii) Based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions havebeen disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;
xiv) a) the Company has internal audit system commensurate with the nature and size of the business.
(b) the reports of the internal auditor were considered for the period under audit; xv) Based on our examinations of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non cash transactionswithdirectorsorpersonsconnectedwiththem. Therefore, the provision of clause (xv) para 3 of the Order is not applicable;
xv) (a) the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934
(b) the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activitieswithout a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934
(c) the company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India xvii) the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and immediately preceding financial year
xviii) there has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year
xix) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge ofthe Board ofDirectors and management plans no material uncertainty exists as on date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
xx) the Company is not obliged to spend amounts for CSR activities since the Company does not fall in the category of Companies mentioned in section 135 of the Companies Act. Hence the para 3 clause
(xx) sub clause (a) and (b) of the said Order not applicable
|
for K.S. RAO & CO
|
Chartered accountants
|
Firm Registration No. 003109S
|
Sd/-
|
(P. GOVARDHANA REDDY)
|
Partner
|
Place: Hyderabad
|
Membership No.029193
|
Date:27th May 2024
|
UDIN:24029193BKFELJ9984
ANNEXURE-‘B’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’REPORT
TheAnnexurereferredtoinParagraph2(f)undertheheading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date, to the members of KABSONS INDUSTRIES LIMITED for the year ended 31st March2024
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements ofKABSONS INDUSTRIES LIMITED("theCompany")asof31stMarch 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Management’sResponsibilityforInternalFinancialControls with reference to financial statements
TheCompany’smanagementisresponsibleforestablishingand maintaininginternalfinancialcontrolsbasedontheinternal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controlstated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting" issued by the Institute of Chartered AccountantsofIndia(‘ICAI’).Theseresponsibilitiesincludethe design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherencetocompany’spolicies,thesafeguardingofitsassets, thepreventionanddetectionoffraudsanderrors,theaccuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.
Auditors’Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit.WeconductedourauditinaccordancewiththeGuidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting(the"GuidanceNote")andtheStandardsonAuditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10)oftheCompaniesAct,2013,totheextentapplicableto anauditofinternalfinancialcontrols,bothapplicabletoanaudit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that wecomply with ethical requirements and planand perform the audit toobtain reason ableassurance about whether adequateinternal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all materialrespects.
Ourauditinvolvesperformingprocedurestoobtainauditevidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessingtheriskthatamaterialweakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Theproceduresselecteddependontheauditor’sjudgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
Webelievethattheauditevidencewehaveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements
Acompany’sinternalfinancialcontrolwith reference to financial statements is a processde signed to provide reasonable assurancer egarding there liability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that,in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generallyacceptedaccountingprinciples,andthatreceiptsand expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition,use,ordisposition of thecompany’s assets that could have a material effecton the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financialcontrols with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion orimproper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements maybecomeinadequatebecauseofchanges inconditions,orthatthedegreeofcompliancewiththepolicies or procedures maydeteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequateinternalfinancialcontrolswith reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements wereoperatingeffectivelyasat31stMarch2024,basedonthe internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by theCompanyconsideringtheessentialcomponentsofinternal controlstatedintheGuidanceNoteonAuditofInternalFinancial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia.
|
for K.S. RAO & CO
|
Chartered accountants
|
Firm Registration No. 003109S
|
Sd/-
|
(P. GOVARDHANA REDDY)
|
Partner
|
Place: Hyderabad
|
Membership No.029193
|
Date:27th May 2024
|
UDIN:24029193BKFELJ9984
