Open₹33.65
Prev. Close₹33.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.13
Day's High₹34
Day's Low₹31.5
52 Week's High₹49.02
52 Week's Low₹16.34
Book Value₹7.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.71
P/E25.02
EPS1.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.46
17.46
17.46
17.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.59
-8.19
-8.98
-10.58
Net Worth
11.87
9.27
8.48
6.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.99
8.52
7.52
3.99
yoy growth (%)
-29.59
13.21
88.54
138.59
Raw materials
-3.69
-5.66
-5.37
-2.3
As % of sales
61.62
66.46
71.48
57.74
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.82
-0.54
-0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.98
0.76
1.03
0.35
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.3
-0.14
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.23
-0.3
0.83
3.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.59
13.21
88.54
138.59
Op profit growth
-18.01
-10.14
261.41
-1,925.64
EBIT growth
18
-19.21
167.25
148.15
Net profit growth
18.38
-13.53
-72.89
-3,793.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Kabra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mangal Rathi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Riha Kabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madhu Thokala
Independent Director
Sumit Jaiswal
Independent Director
Deepak Khosla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kabsons Industries Ltd originally incorporated with the name Ellipse Industries Limited in 1992 was changed to its present name in March, 1993 when the New Management took over from the Original Promoters. Kabsons is a complete soluition provider for top quality products like LPG Cylinder, LPG regulator, Valves,Fittings, Adaptors and Natural Gas Regulators. It is engaged in the business of bottling and selling of LP Gas under the brand KABSONS.The company came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance a plant to manufacture gas cylinders (6 kg capacity) with an installed capacity of 5 lac and gas filling plants at 14 locations all over the country for distribution of LPG in 5.5-kg cylinders for domestic use. Apart from the domestic sector, LPG is extensively used in the commercial/industrial sectors. The company successfully commenced the cylinder manufacturing plant at Aurangabad in Mar.95. There have been continual changes in the guidelines issued by the Department of Explosives in respect of requirements for bulk storage, cylinder storage and filling. This resulted in a delay in implementation, shifting to a new location, etc.In 1995-96, the company signed a joint venture agreement with SHV Energy India Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of SHV Energy, the Netherlands) in Feb.96, for adequate availability of LPG to the company. During 1996-97, it has expanded the capacity at Baroda plant considerably and introduce a high degree of automation.Inorder to improve the utilisation o
The Kabsons Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kabsons Industries Ltd is ₹55.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kabsons Industries Ltd is 25.02 and 4.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kabsons Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kabsons Industries Ltd is ₹16.34 and ₹49.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kabsons Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.41%, 3 Years at 37.13%, 1 Year at 79.41%, 6 Month at 33.45%, 3 Month at -15.93% and 1 Month at -14.23%.
