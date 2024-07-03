iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kabsons Industries Ltd Share Price

31.9
(-3.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:05:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.65
  • Day's High34
  • 52 Wk High49.02
  • Prev. Close33.03
  • Day's Low31.5
  • 52 Wk Low 16.34
  • Turnover (lac)2.13
  • P/E25.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.99
  • EPS1.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kabsons Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

33.65

Prev. Close

33.03

Turnover(Lac.)

2.13

Day's High

34

Day's Low

31.5

52 Week's High

49.02

52 Week's Low

16.34

Book Value

7.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.71

P/E

25.02

EPS

1.32

Divi. Yield

0

Kabsons Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kabsons Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kabsons Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.01%

Non-Promoter- 2.03%

Institutions: 2.03%

Non-Institutions: 29.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kabsons Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.46

17.46

17.46

17.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.59

-8.19

-8.98

-10.58

Net Worth

11.87

9.27

8.48

6.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.99

8.52

7.52

3.99

yoy growth (%)

-29.59

13.21

88.54

138.59

Raw materials

-3.69

-5.66

-5.37

-2.3

As % of sales

61.62

66.46

71.48

57.74

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.82

-0.54

-0.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.98

0.76

1.03

0.35

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.3

-0.14

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.23

-0.3

0.83

3.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.59

13.21

88.54

138.59

Op profit growth

-18.01

-10.14

261.41

-1,925.64

EBIT growth

18

-19.21

167.25

148.15

Net profit growth

18.38

-13.53

-72.89

-3,793.1

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kabsons Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kabsons Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajiv Kabra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mangal Rathi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Riha Kabra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madhu Thokala

Independent Director

Sumit Jaiswal

Independent Director

Deepak Khosla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kabsons Industries Ltd

Summary

Kabsons Industries Ltd originally incorporated with the name Ellipse Industries Limited in 1992 was changed to its present name in March, 1993 when the New Management took over from the Original Promoters. Kabsons is a complete soluition provider for top quality products like LPG Cylinder, LPG regulator, Valves,Fittings, Adaptors and Natural Gas Regulators. It is engaged in the business of bottling and selling of LP Gas under the brand KABSONS.The company came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance a plant to manufacture gas cylinders (6 kg capacity) with an installed capacity of 5 lac and gas filling plants at 14 locations all over the country for distribution of LPG in 5.5-kg cylinders for domestic use. Apart from the domestic sector, LPG is extensively used in the commercial/industrial sectors. The company successfully commenced the cylinder manufacturing plant at Aurangabad in Mar.95. There have been continual changes in the guidelines issued by the Department of Explosives in respect of requirements for bulk storage, cylinder storage and filling. This resulted in a delay in implementation, shifting to a new location, etc.In 1995-96, the company signed a joint venture agreement with SHV Energy India Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of SHV Energy, the Netherlands) in Feb.96, for adequate availability of LPG to the company. During 1996-97, it has expanded the capacity at Baroda plant considerably and introduce a high degree of automation.Inorder to improve the utilisation o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kabsons Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kabsons Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kabsons Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kabsons Industries Ltd is ₹55.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kabsons Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kabsons Industries Ltd is 25.02 and 4.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kabsons Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kabsons Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kabsons Industries Ltd is ₹16.34 and ₹49.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kabsons Industries Ltd?

Kabsons Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.41%, 3 Years at 37.13%, 1 Year at 79.41%, 6 Month at 33.45%, 3 Month at -15.93% and 1 Month at -14.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kabsons Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kabsons Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.01 %
Institutions - 2.03 %
Public - 29.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kabsons Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.