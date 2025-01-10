Kabsons Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.46
17.46
17.46
17.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.59
-8.19
-8.98
-10.58
Net Worth
11.87
9.27
8.48
6.88
Minority Interest
Debt
0.35
0.4
0.46
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.22
9.67
8.94
6.88
Fixed Assets
8.17
6.99
6.01
5.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.01
2.45
2.46
1.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1
-1.47
-1.68
-2.02
Inventories
0.46
0.06
0.21
0.1
Inventory Days
6.08
Sundry Debtors
0.63
0.27
0.31
0.35
Debtor Days
21.29
Other Current Assets
3.63
3.31
1.57
1.54
Sundry Creditors
-0.45
-0.31
-0.12
-0.19
Creditor Days
11.56
Other Current Liabilities
-5.27
-4.8
-3.65
-3.82
Cash
2.04
1.7
2.14
1.88
Total Assets
12.22
9.67
8.93
6.9
