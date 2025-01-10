iifl-logo-icon 1
Kabsons Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

28.29
(-0.42%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.46

17.46

17.46

17.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.59

-8.19

-8.98

-10.58

Net Worth

11.87

9.27

8.48

6.88

Minority Interest

Debt

0.35

0.4

0.46

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.22

9.67

8.94

6.88

Fixed Assets

8.17

6.99

6.01

5.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.01

2.45

2.46

1.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1

-1.47

-1.68

-2.02

Inventories

0.46

0.06

0.21

0.1

Inventory Days

6.08

Sundry Debtors

0.63

0.27

0.31

0.35

Debtor Days

21.29

Other Current Assets

3.63

3.31

1.57

1.54

Sundry Creditors

-0.45

-0.31

-0.12

-0.19

Creditor Days

11.56

Other Current Liabilities

-5.27

-4.8

-3.65

-3.82

Cash

2.04

1.7

2.14

1.88

Total Assets

12.22

9.67

8.93

6.9

