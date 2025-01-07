iifl-logo-icon 1
Kabsons Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.85
(-1.72%)
Jan 7, 2025

Kabsons Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.99

8.52

7.52

3.99

yoy growth (%)

-29.59

13.21

88.54

138.59

Raw materials

-3.69

-5.66

-5.37

-2.3

As % of sales

61.62

66.46

71.48

57.74

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.82

-0.54

-0.51

As % of sales

12.87

9.69

7.28

12.83

Other costs

-0.9

-1.26

-0.74

-0.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.07

14.88

9.95

23.54

Operating profit

0.62

0.76

0.84

0.23

OPM

10.41

8.94

11.27

5.88

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.3

-0.14

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.12

-0.07

-0.06

Other income

0.75

0.43

0.4

0.27

Profit before tax

0.98

0.76

1.03

0.35

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-0.01

-0.42

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.98

0.76

1.03

0.35

Exceptional items

0.12

0.17

0.04

3.64

Net profit

1.1

0.93

1.08

3.99

yoy growth (%)

18.38

-13.53

-72.89

-3,793.1

NPM

18.47

10.98

14.38

100.08

Kabsons Industries Ltd

