|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.99
8.52
7.52
3.99
yoy growth (%)
-29.59
13.21
88.54
138.59
Raw materials
-3.69
-5.66
-5.37
-2.3
As % of sales
61.62
66.46
71.48
57.74
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.82
-0.54
-0.51
As % of sales
12.87
9.69
7.28
12.83
Other costs
-0.9
-1.26
-0.74
-0.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.07
14.88
9.95
23.54
Operating profit
0.62
0.76
0.84
0.23
OPM
10.41
8.94
11.27
5.88
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.3
-0.14
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.12
-0.07
-0.06
Other income
0.75
0.43
0.4
0.27
Profit before tax
0.98
0.76
1.03
0.35
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-0.01
-0.42
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.98
0.76
1.03
0.35
Exceptional items
0.12
0.17
0.04
3.64
Net profit
1.1
0.93
1.08
3.99
yoy growth (%)
18.38
-13.53
-72.89
-3,793.1
NPM
18.47
10.98
14.38
100.08
