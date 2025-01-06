iifl-logo-icon 1
Kabsons Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.38
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kabsons Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.98

0.76

1.03

0.35

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.3

-0.14

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.23

-0.3

0.83

3.15

Other operating items

Operating

0.42

0.15

1.71

3.4

Capital expenditure

2.71

1.43

0.54

-0.25

Free cash flow

3.13

1.58

2.25

3.15

Equity raised

-23.37

-26.13

-29.18

-37.21

Investing

0.49

-0.01

0.78

0

Financing

0

0

-0.1

0.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-19.75

-24.55

-26.24

-33.72

