Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

KABSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

KABSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited fianncial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with the Limited Review Report for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Approved the request received from the Promoter Group category to Public category of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

KABSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024